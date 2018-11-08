﻿
Facebook Plans 'Delete Message' Feature For Messenger

Facebook is planning a new update for Messenger that will allow users to delete sent messages from chat threads.

08 November 2018
Facebook Plans 'Delete Message' Feature For Messenger
Facebook Plans 'Delete Message' Feature For Messenger
2018-11-08T13:51:11+0530

Facebook is planning a new update to Messenger similar to the Whatsapp feature that will allow users to delete sent messages from chat threads within 10 minutes of sending.

A Twitter user spotted the feature listed as "coming soon" in the release notes for version 191.0 of Messenger's iOS client, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

"Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it," read the description.

The feature was first discovered and tweeted about by an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong in October while it was being tested.

Amid the data breach and other scandals, the company had been silently deleting messages which were shared through Messenger by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after which the company said that the ability to retract messages would also be made available to all Messenger users, media had reported in April.

However, no specific date has been announced by the company as to when the functionality would be finally available for users.

Earlier in March, Facebook released the "delete for everyone" feature on WhatsApp that provides the users an hour-long window to remove sent messages from individual as well as group chats.

IANS

