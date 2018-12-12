Facebook Headquarters In California Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Also Read CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat led evacuation of few buildings at Facebook's headquarters campus in Menlo Park, Califonia on Tuesday.

As per media reports, the spokesperson of the company assured that everyone was safe.

Bomb squad rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway by Menlo Park Police Department, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department, as reported by CNN.

Facebook also evacuated the adjacent buildings as a preventive measure.

The Menlo Park authorities were alerted to the bomb threat by the New York Police Department.

On December 7, a phoned-in bomb threat led the news network CNN's New York offices evacuation.

Earlier, CNN news network bureau was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.