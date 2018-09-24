﻿
Extremely Rare Two-Headed Snake Found – Photos

The two heads share one heart and one set of lungs.

24 September 2018
An extremely rare two-headed snake was found in a resident garden yard in Woodbridge, Virginia, the United States last week.

Officials with the Virginia Wildlife Management and Control took to social media site Facebook to share photos and video of the unusual copperhead snake.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia released a statement on Friday claiming "two-headed snakes are extremely rare" and "they just don’t live that long".

"Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas [the left one is more developed], two esophaguses [the right one is more developed], and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs. Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant," the release added.

A state herpetologist, named Dr. Ernesto, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia will continue to monitor the snake and if it survives, it will most likely be placed in an educational facility.

