Explosives Found Inside UP Assembly, CM Adityanath Calls For Meeting, Wants NIA Probe
Samajwadi Party (SP) members today expressed shock over the recovery of an explosive material from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
"It is astonishing. How is it possible? Explosives reaching inside the House is a serious matter," said SP legislator Shailendra Yadav.
Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowhdury (SP) said the matter was serious and the security of the House should be taken care of.
"All of us are with the government in this matter. Those behind this incident should be exposed," he added.
While some members like Nitin Agarwal (SP) got to know about the development through media reports, others were seen updating their fellow legislators about it.
The House was later updated about the recovery of the explosive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was recommended unanimously.
A packet containing about 150 gms of a white powder was found by the cleaning staff in the Assembly on July 12.
The packet was found lying close to the chair of the Leader of Opposition.
The chief minister today told the House that forensic tests confirmed that the white powder was PETN (Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate), a dangerous plastic explosive preferred by militants as the colourless crystals easily surpass security checks.
