11 December 2017 Last Updated at 6:35 pm International

Explosion Reported At Bus Terminal In New York's Manhattan

The incident reportedly happened on Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-11T18:40:02+0530

The New York City Police are responding to reports of an explosion at a bus terminal in Manhattan, reported  BBC.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square, added the report.

"The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan," tweeted the department.

"The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available."

ABC News quoted police sources as saying that a possible pipe bomb was detonated in a passageway below ground at the terminal.

Details are awaited...

