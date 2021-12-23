Two Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana District Court Complex: Reports

An explosion took place inside Ludhiana District Court complex, the police said. The explosion is believed to have taken place in the washroom of third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning. Several people are feared to be dead. Visuals from after the blast show that the walls have broken and debris is lying all around inside the court complex.

The blast inside the district court complex has left two people dead and three injured, police said.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

As Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi left for Ludhiana to take stock of the situation, he said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the state assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

Visuals of police personnel inside the court have emerged as they try to take control of the situation. In the video, terms like 'thande ho jaao' (keep calm) and 'peeche hato' (stay back) can be heard as the court premises is left in helter skelter after the explosion.

Punjab Police moving away the press and common public to launch initial probe and move the dead bodies for examination. Some saying it could also be a cylinder blast which resulted in a wall collapsing. Nature of the blast unclear still at this stage. pic.twitter.com/cDuY2ItCpu — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 23, 2021

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)