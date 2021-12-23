Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Two Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana District Court Complex: Reports

According to Ludhiana police, an explosion inside Ludhiana Court Complex has killed two people so far and three injured. The area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Police arrive inside Ludhiana District Court complex as an explosion took place Thursday afternoon | Twitter

2021-12-23T15:29:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:29 pm

An explosion took place inside Ludhiana District Court complex, the police said. The explosion is believed to have taken place in the washroom of third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning. Several people are feared to be dead. Visuals from after the blast show that the walls have broken and debris is lying all around inside the court complex.

The blast inside the district court complex has left two people dead and three injured, police said.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

As Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi left for Ludhiana to take stock of the situation, he said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the state assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

Visuals of police personnel inside the court have emerged as they try to take control of the situation. In the video, terms like 'thande ho jaao' (keep calm) and 'peeche hato' (stay back) can be heard as the court premises is left in helter skelter after the explosion.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)

