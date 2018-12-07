﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Exit Polls: Tight Race Between Congress, BJP In MP, Chhattisgarh; Congress Ahead In Rajasthan

Will the BJP pull off a saffron sweep in the states it governs? Can the Congress defend Mizoram and make inroads elsewhere? Can the Telangana Rashtra Samithi win a second term? Here are the exit polls.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
2018-12-07T19:04:55+0530

Exit polls show a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, exit polls preict a win for Congress, while in Telangana, they favour TRS.

The BJP is likely to win 102-120 seats and the Congress is likely to win 104-122 seats according to India Today-MyAxis exit poll. However, a TimesNow-CNX exit poll predicts 126 seats for BJP and 89 seats for Congress.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats and the majority mark for a party to win is 115.

Madhya Pradesh

 

BJP

Congress

Others

Times Now-CNX

126

89

15

India Today-MyAxis

102-120

104-122

4-11

ABP-CSDS

94

126

10

CVoter-Republic TV

90-106

110-126

6-22
 

 

 

 

In Chhattisgarh too, exit polls predict a close fight between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress is likely to get 55-60 seats whereas the BJP will get 21-31 seats, according to India Today- My Axis. However, TimesNow-CNX exit poll gives a majority to BJP at 46, and the Congress 35. 

Chhattisgarh has 90 seats and the majority mark is 46.

Chhattisgarh

 

BJP

Congress

Others

Times Now-CNX

46

35

9

ABP-CSDS

 52

 35

 3

IndiaToday-MyAxis

21-31

55-60

4-8

C Voter- Republic TV

35-43

42-50

3-7

In Rajasthan, exit polls predict a Congress win. India Today-MyAxis exit poll shows the Congress is likely to win 119-141 seats and BJP 55-72. TimesNow predicts 105 seats for Congress and 85 for BJP.

The majority mark in 200-assembly seat in Rajasthan is 100.

Rajasthan

 

 

BJP

Congress

Others

Times Now-CNX

85

105

9

India Today-MyAxis

55-72

119-141

4-11

ABP-CSDS

NA

NA

NA

NewsX-My Neta

80

112

7

C Voter- Republic TV

 52-68

 129-145

 5-11

 

 In Telangana, India's youngest state, exit polls show a majority for K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS. Telangana has 119 seats and th majority mark for a party to win is 60.

Telangana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRS

Congress+

BJP

Others

Times Now-CNX

66

37

7

9

India Today-MyAxis

NA

NA

NA

NA

ABP-CSDS

NA

NA

NA

NA

NewsX-Neta

NA

NA

NA

NA

 

 

 

 

 

In Mizoram, Congress will be voted out of power, predict exit polls.

Counting of votes in all five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- will take place on December 11.The exit polls came as the polling ended in Rajasthan and Telangana.

For complete coverage on Assembly Elections 2018, click here

