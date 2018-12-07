Exit polls show a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, exit polls preict a win for Congress, while in Telangana, they favour TRS.

The BJP is likely to win 102-120 seats and the Congress is likely to win 104-122 seats according to India Today-MyAxis exit poll. However, a TimesNow-CNX exit poll predicts 126 seats for BJP and 89 seats for Congress.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats and the majority mark for a party to win is 115.

Madhya Pradesh

BJP Congress Others Times Now-CNX 126 89 15 India Today-MyAxis 102-120 104-122 4-11 ABP-CSDS 94 126 10 CVoter-Republic TV 90-106 110-126 6-22

In Chhattisgarh too, exit polls predict a close fight between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress is likely to get 55-60 seats whereas the BJP will get 21-31 seats, according to India Today- My Axis. However, TimesNow-CNX exit poll gives a majority to BJP at 46, and the Congress 35.

Chhattisgarh has 90 seats and the majority mark is 46.

Chhattisgarh

BJP Congress Others Times Now-CNX 46 35 9 ABP-CSDS 52 35 3 IndiaToday-MyAxis 21-31 55-60 4-8 C Voter- Republic TV 35-43 42-50 3-7

In Rajasthan, exit polls predict a Congress win. India Today-MyAxis exit poll shows the Congress is likely to win 119-141 seats and BJP 55-72. TimesNow predicts 105 seats for Congress and 85 for BJP.

The majority mark in 200-assembly seat in Rajasthan is 100.

Rajasthan

BJP Congress Others Times Now-CNX 85 105 9 India Today-MyAxis 55-72 119-141 4-11 ABP-CSDS NA NA NA NewsX-My Neta 80 112 7 C Voter- Republic TV 52-68 129-145 5-11

In Telangana, India's youngest state, exit polls show a majority for K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS. Telangana has 119 seats and th majority mark for a party to win is 60.

Telangana

TRS Congress+ BJP Others Times Now-CNX 66 37 7 9 India Today-MyAxis NA NA NA NA ABP-CSDS NA NA NA NA NewsX-Neta NA NA NA NA

In Mizoram, Congress will be voted out of power, predict exit polls.

Counting of votes in all five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- will take place on December 11.The exit polls came as the polling ended in Rajasthan and Telangana.

For complete coverage on Assembly Elections 2018, click here