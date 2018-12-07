Exit polls show a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, exit polls preict a win for Congress, while in Telangana, they favour TRS.
The BJP is likely to win 102-120 seats and the Congress is likely to win 104-122 seats according to India Today-MyAxis exit poll. However, a TimesNow-CNX exit poll predicts 126 seats for BJP and 89 seats for Congress.
Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats and the majority mark for a party to win is 115.
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
BJP
|
Congress
|
Others
|
Times Now-CNX
|
126
|
89
|
15
|
India Today-MyAxis
|
102-120
|
104-122
|
4-11
|
ABP-CSDS
|
94
|
126
|
10
|
CVoter-Republic TV
|
90-106
|
110-126
|
6-22
|
|
|
In Chhattisgarh too, exit polls predict a close fight between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress is likely to get 55-60 seats whereas the BJP will get 21-31 seats, according to India Today- My Axis. However, TimesNow-CNX exit poll gives a majority to BJP at 46, and the Congress 35.
Chhattisgarh has 90 seats and the majority mark is 46.
Chhattisgarh
|
|
BJP
|
Congress
|
Others
|
Times Now-CNX
|
46
|
35
|
9
|
ABP-CSDS
|
52
|
35
|
3
|
IndiaToday-MyAxis
|
21-31
|
55-60
|
4-8
|
C Voter- Republic TV
|
35-43
|
42-50
|
3-7
In Rajasthan, exit polls predict a Congress win. India Today-MyAxis exit poll shows the Congress is likely to win 119-141 seats and BJP 55-72. TimesNow predicts 105 seats for Congress and 85 for BJP.
The majority mark in 200-assembly seat in Rajasthan is 100.
Rajasthan
|
|
BJP
|
Congress
|
Others
|
Times Now-CNX
|
85
|
105
|
9
|
India Today-MyAxis
|
55-72
|
119-141
|
4-11
|
ABP-CSDS
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NewsX-My Neta
|
80
|
112
|
7
|
C Voter- Republic TV
|
52-68
|
129-145
|
5-11
In Telangana, India's youngest state, exit polls show a majority for K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS. Telangana has 119 seats and th majority mark for a party to win is 60.
Telangana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRS
|
Congress+
|
BJP
|
Others
|
Times Now-CNX
|
66
|
37
|
7
|
9
|
India Today-MyAxis
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ABP-CSDS
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NewsX-Neta
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
In Mizoram, Congress will be voted out of power, predict exit polls.
Counting of votes in all five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- will take place on December 11.The exit polls came as the polling ended in Rajasthan and Telangana.
For complete coverage on Assembly Elections 2018, click here
Post a Comment