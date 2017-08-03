This Is What Narendra Modi Wrote About Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee On His Last Day At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday took to Twitter to share a letter received by him from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all. pic.twitter.com/cAuFnWkbYn — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 3, 2017

In the letter, Modi called Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, a father figure.

“Three years ago, I came to New Delhi as an outsider. The task before me was huge and challenging. In these times, you have always been a father figure and a mentor to me,” the letter said.

“Pranab Da, our political journeys took shape in different political parties. Our ideologies, at times, have been different. Yet, such is the strength of your intellect and wisdom that we were able to work together with synergy,” Modi wrote.

While exiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mukherjee had patted PM Modi for his drive in bringing about transformational changes in the country.

"Your one phone call asking me "I hope you are taking care of your health" was enough to fill me with fresh energy after a long day at meeting or on a campaign tour," said Modi in the letter.

Here's the letter:

“You belong to a generation of leaders for whom politics was simply a means to selflessly give back to society. India will also ways be proud of you, a President who was a humble public servant and an exceptional leader,” PM Modi said. He added that Mukherjee’s legacy will continue to guide India.

When Mukherjee became the Presidential candidate in 2012, Modi was among the first leaders to congratulate him and was not too happy that the NDA fielded a candidate against him.

PM Modi’s praises for Mukherjee multiple times has kind coincided with the unrest in Congress over the rise of Rahul Gandhi and the sidelining of the elders. Never did Mukherjee, a stickler for rules, gave BJP the chance for a run-in, whether it is the signing of the contentious Land acquisition ordinance or death warrants of Mumbai and Parliament attack convicts or the President’s rule in Uttarakhand.