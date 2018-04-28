The Website
Even Lord Rama, Krishna Indulged In Politics: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that politics has been a part of India before Independence, adding that even Lord Rama and Krishna were indulged in politics.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Singh further said that Lord Rama's political objective was to build 'Ram Rajya'.

"Politics has been a part of India before Independence. Even Lord Rama and Krishna were indulged politics. Lord Rama's political objective was to build 'Ram Rajya'. Lord Rama did politics with ardent devotion," he said.

 Singh was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow from April 27.

(ANI)

  

