Even As Terrorists Thrive In Your State, You Preach Human Rights To Us: India Lambasts Pakistan At UN

India has lambasted Pakistan for harbouring the United Nations-designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed.

Speaking at the 37th session of UN human rights council (UNHRC), Mini Devi Kumam, Second Secretary, India's Permanent Mission, said, "In gross violation of UN Security Council resolution 1267, the UN designated terrorists like Hafiz Mohammed Saeed are freely operating with State support, and the UN designated entities are being politically mainstreamed in Pakistan."

"They are raising funds in flagrant violations of Pakistan's international obligations," she added.

She further asserted that Pakistan continues to support cross-border terrorism in India.

"We await credible action by the Government of Pakistan to bring all those involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack and the 2016 Pathankot and Uri attacks to justice," she said.

"Even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, we have heard it lecture about the protection of human rights in India. The World does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state," Kumam added.

Kumam also demanded that Pakistan should end forced conversions and marriages of minorities; including Hindu, Sikh and Christian women, and prosecute all such cases.

India also highlighted enforced disappearances and unlawful killing of political dissidents by the Pakistani security forces.

"We urge the Council to call on Pakistan to stop targeting political dissidents and legitimate criticism in Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to stop torture, enforced disappearances and unlawful killing, including that of journalists and activists by its security agencies. Pakistan should also prosecute all perpetrators of such crimes," Kumam said.

India also demanded the end of sectarian violence, systemic persecution and attacks on Muslim minorities, such as Shia, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras in Pakistan. (ANI)