EU Leaders Decide To Shelve Plans For Brexit Summit In November Until ‘Decisive Progress’ Is Made

On October 14 London and Brussels failed to close an agreement and decided to stop negotiations.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
2018-10-18T10:09:35+0530

The leaders of the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union (EU) after Britain's withdrawal called off an extraordinary summit on the Brexit in November due to insufficient progress to organise the meeting.

"For now, the 27 are not planning to organise an extraordinary summit on Brexit in November," European sources said on Wednesday.

Those same sources said that the leaders stand "ready" to convene a European Council, "if and when" the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, reports that "decisive progress" has been achieved, reports Efe news.

The Heads of State and Government of the 27 met in Brussels on Wednesday to hear a statement delivered by the British Prime Minister Theresa May, on the Brexit and then, without the UK, discussed how to proceed with the negotiations less than six months away from the planned British exit.

Brussels had planned to close the withdrawal agreement with the British government in October so the European Parliament and Westminster parliament could ratify it before March 29, when Brexit will materialize.

During the informal summit in Salzburg in September, the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, already said that the October meeting would be "the moment of truth" for the negotiations and that by then he hoped "the maximum progress and result".

"If we feel that we will be able to finalise and formalise our agreement in November, I will convene this extraordinary meeting", which would take place on November 17 and 18, the Polish politician said last month.

However, on October 14 London and Brussels failed to close an agreement and decided to stop negotiations.

This Wednesday, the Heads of State and Government of the 27 reaffirmed their "total confidence" in the community negotiator, Michel Barnier, and their determination to remain united.

