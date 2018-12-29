In one of the most historic clashes in football, English Premier League (EPL) leaders Liverpool will take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal are one of three sides to have held Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium in November and contain the attacking potential in the league's top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL Round 20

Date: December 29 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

League Positions:

Liverpool - 1st (51 points from 16 wins and three draws with a goal difference of 36 );

Arsenal - 5th (38 points from 11 wins, five draws and three defeats with a goal difference of 16)

Form Guide:

Liverpool - WWWWW

Arsenal - DWLWD

Head-To-Head:

Liverpool - 86, Arsenal - 78, Draws - 61

Key Facts:

- Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the league

- Arsenal are in the midst of a seven-game winless run against Liverpool (D4, L3)

- Liverpool have conceded just two goals in nine home league matches

- Arsenal have scored 71% of their league goals in the second half

- In the previous five meetings, 69% of the match goals were scored after the break

- It will be the 226th meeting between the two sides in all competitions with Liverpool winning 86 to Arsenal’s 78

- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Gunners

- Arsenal’s last victory against Liverpool was a 4-1 Emirates win in April 2015

- Liverpool are unbeaten in 30 EPL home games, their longest such run since a run of 31 between December 2007 and August 2009

- A clean sheet in the match, and Liverpool will create a record for fewest goals conceded after 20 English top-flight games

- 149 goals have been scored in Liverpool-Arsenal EPL matches

Injured players:

Liverpool - Joe Gomez (Broken leg), Joel Matip (Shoulder injury), James Milner (Thigh injury), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Knee injury), Dominic Solanki (Groin injury)

Arsenal - Hector Bellerin (Calf injury), Rob Holding (Knee injury), Konstantinos Mavropanos (Groin injury), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Ankle injury), Mesut Ozil (Knee injury), Emile Smith-Rowe (Groin injury), Danny Welbeck (Ankle injury), Nacho Monreal (Thigh injury), Shkodran Mustafi (Thigh injury)

Key Players:

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira

Referee: Michael Oliver

Likely XIs:

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manager - Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal - Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang.

Manager - Unai Emery