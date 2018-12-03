EPL Derby Day Report: Freak Goal For Liverpool And Arsenal's Big Statement

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool remained unbeaten in the English Premier League with a 96th-minute freak goal deciding the fate of the Merseyside derby even as Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches.

The derby day on Sunday started with Chelsea recovering from their disappointment of losing their first match of the Premier League season to Spurs last week to beat Fulham 2-0 and climb to third in the table.

For the visiting side, the Stamford Bridge fixture presented a unique chance for the new Fulham manager, who once helped established the Blues as one of the top clubs in the world.

With their second win of the season coming in the previous matchday, the travelling fans were optimistic and hoped for a good showing from their players under Claudio Ranieri.

But the difference in the quality of players on either side of the camp was written large, but visitors didn't give Maurizio Sarri's side an easy game. Then again, the result was sufficed enough to drive home the point that Chelsea are fighting for the title while Fulham are struggling to keep up in the top league.

The home side dominated possession and scored early through Spanish forward Pedro but struggled to find their rhythm and looked shaky until substitute Loftus-Cheek settled their nerves with a late second for a 2-0 win.

In the second match of the day, Arsenal welcomed Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates for the first North London derby of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty gave Arsenal an early lead in the north London derby before Eric Dier's header and a Harry Kane spot-kick handed Tottenham the lead at half-time.

But Aubameyang's superb long-range equaliser sparked a second-half surge from the Gunners. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to put Arsenal ahead and Lucas Torreira sealed the points with his first goal for the club.

Capping a miserable day for Jan Vertonghen, the Tottenham defender was sent off in the closing stages after earlier giving away Arsenal's penalty.

Unai Emery has injected life into an Arsenal side that had stagnated in the final years of Arsene Wenger's reign but losses to Manchester City and Chelsea and a draw with Liverpool had raised questions about the team's ability to compete with their biggest rivals.

Then, at Anfield, Liverpool and Everton engaged in a thrilling encounter which was going for a goalless draw, until a freak goal deep into injury time gave Liverpool their 11th win, helping themselves stay hot on the heels of leaders City.

Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side looked set to drop a precious two points in their dogged pursuit of City but they benefited from a bizarre error from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to win 1-0.

Liverpool started the Merseyside derby determined to salvage some pride after their midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain left their Champions League hopes in the balance.

There were chances for both teams in an entertaining encounter but the match appeared to be heading for a goalless stalemate as the seconds ticked away.

But then out of nowhere, England's Pickford made a terrible error. He misjudged a looping, miskicked shot from Virgil Van Dijk, appearing to push the ball upwards before it bounced on top of the bar and into the path of substitute Divock Origi.

Belgium forward had the simple task of heading into the empty net to spark scenes of ecstasy at Anfield, with Klopp racing onto the pitch to celebrate.

Pickford apologised for his blunder but gave a different version of events.

Klopp apologised on TV for his celebrations.

The results meant that Chelsea are on third with 31 points with Liverpool (36) three points from City while Arsenal in fourth, at the expense of Spurs, on goal difference. Both the London clubs have 30 points each.

Despite the defeat, Everton remained at six with 22 points, while Fulham are at the bottom of the 20-team table with eight points.

On Saturday, Manchester United dropped points in a 2-2 draw against struggling Southampton and are now eight points off fourth place, still with a negative goal difference.

Jose Mourinho's United host Arsenal on Wednesday knowing they cannot afford to lose as their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League look increasingly remote.

City beat Bournemouth 3-1 to move to record their 12th win in 14 matches, with 38 points in the bag already and a goal difference of +37.

(With Agency inputs)