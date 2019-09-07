﻿
After making a superb start to life in the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United's Player of the Month prize for August went to Daniel James

Omnisport 07 September 2019
Manchester United's Daniel James scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, England Saturday, Aug, 24, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-07T02:34:06+0530

Daniel James has won Manchester United's Player of the Month award for August after a stunning start to his Premier League career. (More Football News)

The winger, who joined for a reported £15million from Swansea City in June, has scored three Premier League goals already and shone despite United's underwhelming start.

Wales international James, who has inevitably been compared to his national team manager and former United star Ryan Giggs, earned 61 per cent of the votes.

All three candidates for the award were new signings, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka taking 36 per cent of the poll and Harry Maguire three per cent.

James is on international duty, with Wales playing Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for his country in November 2018.

