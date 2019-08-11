Football fans, you can't ask for a bigger match this early into a new season! A blockbuster clash between heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea will headline the opening week of English Premier League 2019-20 with Jose Mourinho, who managed both the clubs, making his debut as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to strengthen his squad by bringing Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in. Both the players are expected to make competitive debuts today. But all eyes will be Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who will be making his managerial debut, and Christian Pulisic, Blues' high-profile new recruit, who is expected to run the show along with N'Golo Kante. Yes, United have Paul Pogba.

All you need to know about the match:

What is the match?

Match: Manchester United vs Chelsea, EPL 2019-20 Matchweek 1

When and where is the match happening?

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: August 11, 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 21:00 IST (9:00 PM); 15:30 local time

How to watch and live stream Manchester United Vs Chelsea match?

TV broadcast: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (web and app)

Likely XIs:

Manchester United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Pedro, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Tammy Abraham

Prediction: Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea

Manager speaks:

"I'm very confident that we'll get goals from (Anthony) Martial, Daniel James, (Marcus) Rashford and Jesse Lingard. I believe Mason Greenwood is going to be playing and involved a lot and, when he is, he's going to score goals," United manager Solskjaer

"We have to remain competitive while we are in this position. With the ban, it has been easy to write off this squad, and I don't write off this squad at all," Chelsea manager Lampard.

Key facts:

Manchester United are undefeated in their last six home matches against Chelsea in all competitions, but they have failed to win their last five league matches.

Chelsea have not lost an opening day match away from home since 1998-99 (W6, D1).

Bobby Charlton scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 victory for United the last time they hosted Chelsea on the opening day of the season, in 1958.

United have lost more games (18) and conceded more goals (71) against Chelsea than any other team in the competition, despite going undefeated in their past six meetings at Old Trafford.

United are unbeaten in 25 of their past 26 matches played at home on the opening weekend of a top-flight campaign.