'I Travel Back To You': Irrfan Khan's Heartwarming Post On Twitter. Read Here

A day after he was spotted outside the Mumbai airport, where shutterbugs scrambled to take click the revered actor, Irrfan Khan on Wednesday shared a few moving lines on Twitter thanking people for their love and support.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded," wrote Khan referring to his battle with cancer.

"As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," the 52-year-old actor from Jaipur wrote.

Khan, who had been keeping a low profile and maintaining a distance from the media by hiding his face behind a mask, finally faced the shutterbugs on Tuesday as he was spotted outside the airport in Mumbai.

The "Piku" actor, who returned to India earlier this year after getting treated for neuroendocrine tumour at London, looked in the pink of health in a pink t-shirt which he teamed up with a floral print shirt and denim jeans.

There has been a buzz that Irrfan will soon start shooting for the sequel to his 2017 film "Hindi Medium", opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in London.

