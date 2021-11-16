Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
When Will Bollywood Stars Work In A Film Like 'Jai Bhim'

Tamil actor Suriya's film 'Jai Bhim' highlights the atrocities faced by marginalised communities in India, but we don't see any A lister in Hindi cinema coming even close to the problem of caste.

'Jai Bhim' stars Tamil superstar Suriya

2021-11-16T18:06:38+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 16 Nov 2021

Tamil superstar Suriya’s recent release 'Jai Bhim', added the glimmer to his cult following, even though, the film has its share of controversies, since it is based on one of the many cases fought by Tamil Nadu's Justice Chandru, which was a result of caste-based violence. 

While the film had stirred the proverbial pot, around the issues faced by the marginalised and the lower sections of society in the country, and particularly the state, it also refocusses the spotlight on how Bollywood and its several stars, generally stay away from working in films based such topics.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghayawan, best known as the director of highly acclaimed film 'Masaan', which also dealt with several caste-based issues, highlights the importance of including people of different castes, not just in front of the camera, but behind it as well. 

"Most of Hindi industry is ignorant about caste because it's so Bombay centric. The Hindi film industry has its own culture. It has a very secular culture but sadly they have been oblivious towards caste. They (A-list actors) would have seen more had they lived in smaller cities,” he tells us. 

He feels that it is “premature” to say that Bollywood stars are “caste blind”. Instead, Ghayawan feels they are “caste ignorant”.

“I am talking about the stars, most famous of the industries, families of those who has stayed in the industry for long time. They have not seen caste issues, or, growing up, they did not get the stimulus for it," he says.  

"Secondly, there are handful of actors who have spoken on issue of caste in India. The most crucial thing is to understand and include the people who have lived these experiences in the community. The fundamental difference between South and Bollywood is that there is a lot of awareness about caste there and hence there is assertion with many other directors,” adds Ghayawan.  

He also emphasises that the Hindi film industry needs to include prople from different castes, to make caste-sensitve film, an integral part of storytelling in Bollywood. 

 “Also, the difference is the inclusion of lived with experiences. In Hindi film industry, what you see is that if you read a book, watch a film, you have actually understood everything about caste. But that's not how it happens, and that doesn't apply to only caste but any marginalised identity," he says.

 "Many people say that Dalit actors should play Dalit parts. That is a lovely thought and I hope to see that happen, but before that, it's even more crucial that people from community are involved in writing and research, and are their names are in proper credits because that's when it will get authentic," he adds. 

Actor Prakash Raj, who played the role of Inspector General Perumalsamy in 'Jai Bhim' and has been part of Bollywood films such as 'Singham' and 'Golmaal Again', says that for Suriya to be part of such a film, comes from a place of his responsibility as a person. 

"Suriya is not just an actor. We have been privileged guys, but our heart, our thought process, our ideology, is about using our privilege to the best. It has been the integrity, the personality basically. We believe in that,” he says.   

“There is a social responsibility that comes from within, which has been a part of their journey. They are not mere actors. It has nothing to do with acting. Somewhere we find it as our responsibility because we are privileged, because we are gifted with certain talent and there is something in our heart, which cries out for that. It’s a conscious decision to jump at any given chance and use our gifts," adds Raj.  

The actor says it's about time that people in Indian film industries raise their voices, unanimously and use the gift for the right cause.  

"It is more than just a Telugu industry, Bollywood or a South Indian industry. It depends on an individual. As an artist's responsibility. I very strongly believe that the future may forget those who have sinned against them but it will not forgive who are silent. Kudos to the way his (Suriya) parents brought him, he has been active on social issues. I wish more of us who are privileged take up such issues because it is the need of the hour. We need to stand up to certain things," he says.  

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, praises Suriya and the team for making a film, but also feels that the Tamil film industry has been making films on such subjects, on a consistent basis, and this film is nothing out-of-the box.  

"Specially in South India, the two parties DMK and AIDMK, and both are Dravid parties. The politics has been anti-Brahmin, anti-upper class. So, the psyche of people is like that and a film being made on it is nothing different. It's a good film and it's good that such a film is being made but it is in their political psyche," Says Dhulia.  

"But yes, actors in Hindi, don't come forward in issue-based films. Films in South have always been rooted. That is why their industry is doing good. We are a bit greedy I think. But the film is that 'Jai Bhim' is not a revolutionary film. This has been happening there since 1930s,” he adds.

