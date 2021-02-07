February 07, 2021
Corona
Instagram Likely To Launch Vertical Stories Feature: Here’s How It Will Work

This comes just days after Instagram rolled out its ‘recently deleted feature’ allowing users to retrieve posts that were recently deleted.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Instagram is testing vertical stories feature
2021-02-07T11:45:26+05:30

After it launched the 'recently deleted feature,' Instagram is yet again planning to woo its users with another exciting feature. The social media giant is reportedly working on a 'Vertical Stories' feed that will allow users to scroll through posts vertically instead of horizontally. The feature was recently spotted under development by a technocrat on Twitter. However, it is still undergoing the testing phase and may not be released anytime soon.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the company officials confirmed that Instagram is testing the vertical stories feature. At present, the users have to swipe horizontally for moving to the next Story. But the new feature will let you enjoy the feed vertically just like the TikTok and Instagram reels.

The speculations about the new feature created a buzz on Twitter after a mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared the news about the development. He said, the vertical feature will allow users to swipe up or down to browse Insta stories.

Meanwhile, Instagram recently rolled out 'recently deleted' feature that allows users to retrieve posts that have been deleted over the period of last 30 days.

The newly launched feature helps you to review and restore deleted photos and videos on Instagram.

In order to prevent hackers from accessing your posts, the company also tightened its security measures which restricts hackers to delete your previously shared posts.

