Instagram Likely To Launch Vertical Stories Feature: Here’s How It Will Work

After it launched the 'recently deleted feature,' Instagram is yet again planning to woo its users with another exciting feature. The social media giant is reportedly working on a 'Vertical Stories' feed that will allow users to scroll through posts vertically instead of horizontally. The feature was recently spotted under development by a technocrat on Twitter. However, it is still undergoing the testing phase and may not be released anytime soon.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the company officials confirmed that Instagram is testing the vertical stories feature. At present, the users have to swipe horizontally for moving to the next Story. But the new feature will let you enjoy the feed vertically just like the TikTok and Instagram reels.

#Instagram is working on Vertical Stories

Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2021

The speculations about the new feature created a buzz on Twitter after a mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared the news about the development. He said, the vertical feature will allow users to swipe up or down to browse Insta stories.

Meanwhile, Instagram recently rolled out 'recently deleted' feature that allows users to retrieve posts that have been deleted over the period of last 30 days.

New feature alert



Recently Deleted is here so you can review and restore your deleted photos and videos on IG



There are also protections to help prevent hackers from deleting posts you’ve shared.

https://t.co/sfGJlZSd9M pic.twitter.com/32KLoDppxH — Instagram (@instagram) February 5, 2021

The newly launched feature helps you to review and restore deleted photos and videos on Instagram.

In order to prevent hackers from accessing your posts, the company also tightened its security measures which restricts hackers to delete your previously shared posts.

