What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture that went viral for showing a seepage stamp on the wall. Roshan has the funniest revert to a troll pointing out the ‘seelan’.

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes
Hrithik Roshan Flaunting The Seepage At His Home | Instagram

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes
2021-09-15T21:02:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 9:02 pm

Actor Hrithik Roshan has a hilarious sense of humour, and when it comes to his fans saying something to him on social media, he just manages to outwit them in an even more comical way. A fine example of the same happened a while ago.

Roshan had shared a picture on his social media where his mom, Pinky Roshan can be seen standing on the balcony. He captioned the picture as “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum It’s a good morning Sunday feels on Wednesday are best Now go give your mom a hug (sic).” Have a look:

The picture soon went viral all over social media and fans started commenting on how the wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house also had the ‘seelan’ aka the seepage stamp. It’s something that is a common thing in pretty much every Mumbaikar’s house. The comments started pouring in huge numbers, and fans just enjoyed how similar their mundane Mumbai homes were nothing too different from Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu penthouse. Here are a few of the fan comments:

Roshan went ahead to revert to some of the comments and they are simply hilarious. Have a look:

Well, it goes on to prove one thing – rich or poor, all Mumbaikars have the same seepage problem.

Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Bollywood
