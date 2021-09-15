What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Actor Hrithik Roshan has a hilarious sense of humour, and when it comes to his fans saying something to him on social media, he just manages to outwit them in an even more comical way. A fine example of the same happened a while ago.
Roshan had shared a picture on his social media where his mom, Pinky Roshan can be seen standing on the balcony. He captioned the picture as “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum It’s a good morning Sunday feels on Wednesday are best Now go give your mom a hug (sic).” Have a look:
On a lazy breakfast date with my mum âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ It’s a good morning âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021
Sunday feels on Wednesday are best âÂÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ
Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I
The picture soon went viral all over social media and fans started commenting on how the wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house also had the ‘seelan’ aka the seepage stamp. It’s something that is a common thing in pretty much every Mumbaikar’s house. The comments started pouring in huge numbers, and fans just enjoyed how similar their mundane Mumbai homes were nothing too different from Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu penthouse. Here are a few of the fan comments:
Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai— ÊÂÂÂÂÂÉÂÂÂÂÂÕ²Õ² (@90eez) September 15, 2021
Ohh god first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya middle class problems you know ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@preeti_bhatt) September 15, 2021
Sir naya paint karwa lijiye ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN— Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021
Aapke ghar bhi dewar kharaab hoti hai seelan se? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³— Ujala Arora ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@WhereIsMy_Food) September 15, 2021
Isi seehlan ki wajah se main ghr pe selfie nai leta ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢— GentleMan (@__a_gentleman__) September 15, 2021
Yes same thought arise. Why they don't use Dr. Fixit or Asian paints in their own home rather than advertising it ?— Nikkkhil (@Tweetz_Nikhil) September 15, 2021
my respect for you grew by seeing the wall. Great personalities don't care about petty show offs.— S M (@SmSrabanti) September 15, 2021
When broker hides the fact that "Seepage ka issue hai"— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021
Good to see ye seelan sabke gharo me aati haiðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Diksha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 15, 2021
Inki deewaron main bhi seelan aata hai— Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 15, 2021
And all i can look at is the wall next to the mirror that needs a repair badly?ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ or is that a design?— Smriti JaswalðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@smritijaswal) September 15, 2021
If you can tweet the source of the seepage on the wall,— SunjayJKâÂÂÂ¾DIVERSITY (@SunjayJK) September 15, 2021
I can suggest the step-by-step permanent solution!:
Is there a Washroom behind the wall and/or on the floor above?
Though the rains have been very heavy, but from location, seems unlikely to be rains related?@SrBachchan
à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤°à¥ÂÂÂ(à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¨) à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¶ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤² à¤²à¤ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾ à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ pic.twitter.com/3oAd3lfOqe— $$$am KHAMMA GHANNI (@Samdhod) September 15, 2021
Roshan went ahead to revert to some of the comments and they are simply hilarious. Have a look:
Well, it goes on to prove one thing – rich or poor, all Mumbaikars have the same seepage problem.