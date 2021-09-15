What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Actor Hrithik Roshan has a hilarious sense of humour, and when it comes to his fans saying something to him on social media, he just manages to outwit them in an even more comical way. A fine example of the same happened a while ago.

Roshan had shared a picture on his social media where his mom, Pinky Roshan can be seen standing on the balcony. He captioned the picture as “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum It’s a good morning Sunday feels on Wednesday are best Now go give your mom a hug (sic).” Have a look:

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ It’s a good morning âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ



Sunday feels on Wednesday are best âÂÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ

Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

The picture soon went viral all over social media and fans started commenting on how the wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house also had the ‘seelan’ aka the seepage stamp. It’s something that is a common thing in pretty much every Mumbaikar’s house. The comments started pouring in huge numbers, and fans just enjoyed how similar their mundane Mumbai homes were nothing too different from Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu penthouse. Here are a few of the fan comments:

Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai — ÊÂÂÂÂÂÉÂÂÂÂÂÕ²Õ² (@90eez) September 15, 2021

Ohh god first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya middle class problems you know ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@preeti_bhatt) September 15, 2021

Sir naya paint karwa lijiye ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN — Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021

Aapke ghar bhi dewar kharaab hoti hai seelan se? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Ujala Arora ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@WhereIsMy_Food) September 15, 2021

Isi seehlan ki wajah se main ghr pe selfie nai leta ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ — GentleMan (@__a_gentleman__) September 15, 2021

Yes same thought arise. Why they don't use Dr. Fixit or Asian paints in their own home rather than advertising it ? — Nikkkhil (@Tweetz_Nikhil) September 15, 2021

my respect for you grew by seeing the wall. Great personalities don't care about petty show offs. — S M (@SmSrabanti) September 15, 2021

When broker hides the fact that "Seepage ka issue hai" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021

Good to see ye seelan sabke gharo me aati haiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ — Diksha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂÂ‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 15, 2021

Inki deewaron main bhi seelan aata hai — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 15, 2021

And all i can look at is the wall next to the mirror that needs a repair badly?ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ or is that a design? — Smriti JaswalðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@smritijaswal) September 15, 2021

If you can tweet the source of the seepage on the wall,

I can suggest the step-by-step permanent solution!:



Is there a Washroom behind the wall and/or on the floor above?



Though the rains have been very heavy, but from location, seems unlikely to be rains related?@SrBachchan — SunjayJKâÂÂÂ¾DIVERSITY (@SunjayJK) September 15, 2021

Roshan went ahead to revert to some of the comments and they are simply hilarious. Have a look:

Well, it goes on to prove one thing – rich or poor, all Mumbaikars have the same seepage problem.