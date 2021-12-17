Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan posted a video of himself and his wife Natasha Dalal on the social media platform. He explained why his wife agreed to collaborate with him on the video. Have a look if you haven't already.

Fashion Designer Natasha Dalal and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. | Instagram/varundvn

2021-12-17T19:21:56+05:30
Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 7:21 pm

Natasha Dalal, fashion designer and the wife of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, prefers to keep a low profile on social media. However, the actor persuaded her to collaborate with him and mingle to some catchy heroic tunes on an Instagram reel.

On the social media platform, he posted a video of himself and Dalal. 

In the instagram reel, Dhawan gives an adorable peck on his wife's cheek. In the background of the reel, the actor added the catchy tunes of the song 'Hat Ja Samne Se Teri Bhabhi'  from his film 'Coolie No. 1'.  

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Elaborating on  why he chose the song and how he made Dalal do an Instagram reel with him, the actor wrote in the caption, “Teri bhabhi khadi hai âÂÂ¾ (Your sister- in law is standing right here)  I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.”

Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry and actor Maniesh Paul left heart emojis on the comments section. Many fans of Dhawan were happy that he shared his first ever  Instagram reel with his wife, Dalal. 

Earlier, Dhwan took to instagram to share a picture of him with Dalal on the eve of Karwa Chauth and both of them really do seemed to await the arrival of moon. Have a look 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 Dhawan and  Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24 this year. The dreamy affair was attended by only family members and close friends including film director  Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and director Kunal Kohli. Dhawan had shared the news about his marriage on social media. Along with picturesque snippets from the wedding, the actor wrote, “Life long love just became official”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Outlook Web Bureau Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Mumbai India Film Couple Instagram Art & Entertainment
