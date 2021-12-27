Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

A video of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame and singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dancing and having a good time at a friend's engagement party has gone viral. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant was dressed in a black shimmer gown. Her fans are overjoyed to see her smiling and having fun once again.

She was seen grooving to the tunes of a popular track with close friends and members present at the engagement party

Gill's disappearance from the media spotlight, following the untimely death of the actor and her close friend Sidharth Shukla, had everyone concerned. She's slowly getting back on track now, and she's been spotted at parties and other events. Her fans are overjoyed that she is smiling again.

Some of her fans and well-wishers took it to Twitter to express their joy and sent good wishes to the singer.

I am so happy to see her happy. Stay happy

@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/JPReBjoe4I

Continuing on the same vein, a fan page dedicated to Shukla and Gill's fan page named after the popular and adorable couple moniker #SidNaaz stated that this visual delight is a Christmas gift to them.

Hamra Christmas gift mil gaya — SIDNAAZ (@BhurlePuja) December 27, 2021

Another fan page expressed their share of joy to see her attending such social gatherings and dance merrily.

Seeing her dance and mix up with people gives me so much peace and happiness !! Love you meri jaan ...hamesha hasti rahe #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/w4DZdLTg6Q — (@dilshehnaaz) December 27, 2021

That's not it, there were a string of fan pages and well wishers on Instagram which showered love for Gill.

On the work front, apart from her latest movie release of 'Honsla Rakh', Gill recently collaborated with 'Lucifer' actor Tom Ellis for a Netflix advertisement which surely created a sense of tizzy on social media.

Have a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The post received over 6 lakh likes and is surely a visual delight for Ellis' and Gill's fans.