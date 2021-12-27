Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

A video of 'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral where she is seen grooving to the foot-tapping tunes of the popular track 'Zingaat' with her friends and people present at her friend's engagement event. Fans shower love.

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill. | Instagram/@shehnaazgill

2021-12-27T18:32:19+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 6:32 pm

A video of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame and singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dancing and having a good time at a friend's engagement party has gone viral. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant was dressed in a black shimmer gown. Her fans are overjoyed to see her smiling and having fun once again.

She was seen grooving to the tunes of a popular track with close friends  and members present at the engagement party 

Gill's disappearance from the media spotlight, following the untimely death of the actor and her close friend Sidharth Shukla, had everyone concerned. She's slowly getting back on track now, and she's been spotted at parties and other events. Her fans are overjoyed that she is smiling again. 

Some of her fans and well-wishers took it to Twitter to express their joy and sent good wishes to the singer. 

Continuing on the same vein, a fan page dedicated to  Shukla and Gill's fan page named after the popular and adorable couple moniker #SidNaaz stated that this visual delight is a Christmas gift to them. 

Another fan page expressed their share of joy to see her attending such social gatherings and dance merrily.

On the work front, apart from her latest movie release of 'Honsla Rakh', Gill recently collaborated with  'Lucifer' actor Tom Ellis for a Netflix advertisement which surely created a sense of tizzy on social media. 

Have a look at it here: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 The post received over 6 lakh likes and is surely a visual delight for Ellis' and Gill's fans.

