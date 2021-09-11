Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response On Feeling Left Out Of The Digital OTT Boom

Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

While all his contemporaries are doing something or the other on OTT, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is feeling FOMO. He has shared a hilarious video suggesting that he might be the next to join the digital boom.

2021-09-11T17:22:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:22 pm

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a hilarious video. He can be seen waving out to his fans. Not just that he can be seen having the feeling of FOMO as all his contemporaries have joined the OTT bandwagon. Actors Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, everyone has had something or the other on the digital platforms. Their projects have done decently well as well on digital.

It’s just King Khan who is yet to do anything on OTT. Probably, he is hinting at joining the digital boom soon. SRK took to his Instagram to share this hilarious video. He captioned it as, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston… #SiwaySRK (sic).” Have a look:

 
 
 
This advertisement seems to be purposely cut short so as to create a curiosity among the audiences. It says ‘To be continued', which means Khan might be joining the OTT wave soon.

