Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Starrer '83' Receives Standing Ovation At Red Sea Film Fest In Jeddah

83 cast and crew received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday. A video of it was shared on Twitter.

Numerous fans took to social media and shared the video, in the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen clapping and joining his hands in gratitude for the response. A person tweeted, “People in Jeddah who had no clue about cricket gave a standing ovation and had goosebumps watching 83. Get ready to be surprised.” While another one shared the video and wrote, “Ranveer Singh rejoices as 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival.”

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

'83,' directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh plays the captain of the squad, Kapil Dev, in the film.

Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the Jeddah Film Festival, as did director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. The actors, together with former cricket icon Kapil Dev and his wife Romi, made an appearance at the festival, where the film 83 was shown to the audience.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film.

Padukone will be seen in the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, in the film '83,' which will be released on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.