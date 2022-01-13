Watch: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Romantic Setting

American actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement. After the actress shared a video of Kelly getting down on one knee to propose to her, the couple shared the happy news this morning. The video featured the couple in front of a banyan tree, which is symbolic of their relationship.

Sharing a video of their beautiful engagement, the actress in her captions explained how special the moment was and wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood (sic)."

Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of the emerald and diamond-studded ring which their fans and well-wishers can't stop gushing over.

Kelly showed off the stunning engagement ring that he proposed Fox with and disclosed some special details about designing the same. The rapper revealed how it represented "two halves of the same soul."

Fox and a Kelly, first sparked romance rumours in 2020. In July 2020, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram, and they quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

They were one of those couples who became the talk of the town every time they appeared, from their PDA-filled appearances to their romantic Instagram captions.