Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Romantic Setting

American actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. Details below.

Watch: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Romantic Setting
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox get engaged in an intimate ceremony. | Instagram/@machinegunkelly

Trending

Watch: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Romantic Setting
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T19:23:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

American actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement. After the actress shared a video of Kelly getting down on one knee to propose to her, the couple shared the happy news this morning. The video featured the couple in front of a banyan tree, which is symbolic of their relationship. 

Sharing a video of their beautiful engagement, the actress in her captions explained how special the moment was and wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood (sic)." 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of the emerald and diamond-studded ring which their fans and well-wishers can't stop gushing over.

Kelly showed off the stunning engagement ring that he proposed Fox with and disclosed some special details about designing the same. The rapper revealed how it represented "two halves of the same soul."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

Fox and a Kelly, first sparked romance rumours in 2020. In July 2020, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram, and they quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

They were one of those couples who became the talk of the town every time they appeared, from their PDA-filled appearances to their romantic Instagram captions.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Mumbai India Entertainment Singer Actor/Actress Hollywood Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Is India Losing Its Sense Of Humour?

Is India Losing Its Sense Of Humour?

Aparshakti Khurrana To Celebrate 'Lohri' With Daughter Arzoie

Lara Dutta Opens Up About How Age Has 'Liberated' Her After Getting Similar Roles In Her 30s

Naga Chaitanya On His Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: If She Is Happy Then I Am Happy

How Armaan Malik Is Able To Focus On Creating A Different Sound For His English Music

Love Story | An Affair With Divinity in Delhi

Love Story | The Girl Who Gave Her Heart Away

From Dating Apps To Matrimonial Websites: Single And Desperately Seeking Love!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Unfulfilled Love: Top 10 Bollywood Films Where Lovers Didn't Unite At The End

Unfulfilled Love: Top 10 Bollywood Films Where Lovers Didn't Unite At The End

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

Mouni Roy To Have A Beach Wedding With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar?

Mouni Roy To Have A Beach Wedding With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar?

Arjun Kapoor On Breakup With Malaika Arora: Ain't No Place For Shady Rumours

Arjun Kapoor On Breakup With Malaika Arora: Ain't No Place For Shady Rumours

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement