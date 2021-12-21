Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan, turned five on December 20. The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her son Taimur Ali Khan who is also fondly known as Tim. In the video, he can be seen stumbling while taking his very first steps as a baby.

The actress wished him a happy birthday, referring to him as her "heartbeat."

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen dressed up in a cutesy Christmas attire and trying to take his first steps which marked his baby milestone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt caption which stated, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic)."

The adorable reel posted by the actress gained more than a million likes. Celebrities, fans and well-wishers have poured their heartfelt birthday messages. The actress' Instagram handle is filled up with Taimur Ai Khan's cutest pictures.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a reel featuring Taimur Ali Khan on the swing and she joshingly states that he fixes her mood swings.

Last year, the actress posted an adorable video on account of Taimur's birthday. Have a look if you haven't already:

On October 16, 2012, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan. Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born in 2016. On February 21, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan.