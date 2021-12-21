Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her son Taimur Ali Khan a happy birthday by sharing a throwback video of her son, in which he can be seen stumbling while taking his very first steps.

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan. | Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Trending

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T20:57:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:57 pm

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan, turned five on December 20. The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her son Taimur Ali Khan who is also fondly known as Tim. In the video, he can be seen stumbling while taking his very first steps as a baby.

The actress wished him a happy birthday, referring to him as her "heartbeat."

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen dressed up in a cutesy Christmas attire and trying to take his first steps which marked his baby milestone. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt caption which stated, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic)."

The adorable reel posted by the actress gained more than a million likes. Celebrities, fans and well-wishers have poured their heartfelt birthday messages.  The actress' Instagram handle is filled up with Taimur Ai Khan's cutest pictures. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Earlier this month, the actress shared a reel featuring Taimur Ali Khan on the swing and she joshingly states that he fixes her mood swings. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Last year, the actress posted an adorable video on account of Taimur's birthday. Have a look if you haven't already:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On October 16, 2012,  Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan. Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born in 2016. On February 21, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan Mumbai India Birthday Bollywood Bollywood news Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confessions On Her Competition With Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Radhika Madan

With Success Of 'Spider-Man’, ‘Pushpa’, Experts Predict Happier Days For Box Office Collections

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Sati In 'Matrix Resurrections'

'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Trailer Out: Appears To Be A Nostalgic Treat For Potterheads

Pawan Kalyan's Next Joins A Long List Of Films That Have Been Delayed

'83' Movie Review: Tribute To Kapil Dev By Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: When Preity Zinta Received An Award From Keanu Reeves

Watch: When Preity Zinta Received An Award From Keanu Reeves

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement