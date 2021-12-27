Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport after she paid a visit to seek blessings from the Tirumala shrine at Andhra Pradesh. Here's a glimpse of the same.

Bollywood actress janhvi Kapoor. | Instagram/@janhvikapoor

2021-12-27T20:10:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 8:10 pm

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, was recently spotted at Tirumala's hilltop shrine, where she offered prayers on Sunday. She was among the VIPs who received 'darshan,' according to reports.

Kapoor looked angelic in a rose pink sari and jewellery that is traditionally worn by south Indian girls. The actress was accompanied by a friend. The priests at the Ranganayakulu mandap later gave them 'prasadam' and blessings.

She was seen arriving at the airport earlier in the day after her visit. She was dressed up in golden yellow ethnic attire and completed her look with golden jhumkis and a bindi. Take a look at it: 

 
 
 
On the work front, the actress recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie ‘Mili’. Backed by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, the film marks their first film collaboration together. Apart from this, she also had ‘Good Lucky Jerry’, ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Dostana 2’ for her future projects. She is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

