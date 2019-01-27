Watch: This Rendition Of <em>‘Jana Gana Mana’</em> By An Indian-American Teenager Is Taking Internet By Storm

A 15-year-old singer – and motivational speaker – from New Jersey, USA paid a musical tribute to India on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, with a special rendition of the national anthem.

The new version of the song has been sung by Sparsh Shah. The music has been produced by Rohan Puntambekar.

Watch the video here:

“Both me and Rohan were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our national anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch,” News18 quoted Shah as saying.

“We did the recording and video shooting via FaceTime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing,” the Indian American teen added.

Sparsh, a student of Hindustani classical music for more than seven years, he was born with an incurable disease called osteogenesis imperfect, which makes his bones extremely brittle.

"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording Jana Gana Mana with him,” Rohan Puntambekar told News18.