Was Sure Of Quality, I Knew It Would Go Far: Adil Hussain On Delhi Crime Winning An Emmy

It is always a pleasure catching up with actor Adil Hussain, the artiste who knows the craft. In conversation with a very articulate Adil on Delhi Crime winning the International Emmy, he said, “It’s a great feeling that I am part of this series. I know Richie Mehta and his dedication to art. He knows how to do it in a sensitive way without using any cheap gimmick or violence.”

Adil felt that the filmmaker believed in telling the story with a lot of respect and empathy and following the fundamental laws of art which according to him created a wider consciousness and elevated people from the lower depths of humanity to higher places. “He literally implanted empathy into the human heart through this series. That is the job of art or the role of art according to my perspective. Delhi Crime had followed that with integrity and most importantly retained the dignity of the victim,” added Adil.

Adil being very happy for Richie Mehta and the hard work that he had put in the show for four years said, “Art always wins in the right forum, not in the popular medium, but how popular can one get than the Emmys anyway. Thankfully, there was no nepotism there (laughs). And all kinds of who knows who kind of pull and push. The competition was very tough and healthy.”

The series was released on Netflix on March 22, 2019. Adil said, “I was pretty sure of the quality. When it was first selected for Sundance, that’s the time I knew that it is going to go towards a bigger or popularly accepted award which is Emmy. I am very sure of Sundance quality, it is one A-list festival on this planet which never compromises on quality and does not even try to glamorise the event with unnecessary artificiality. It believes in content and when the series was selected there to be screened, I knew that time itself that this is going to go where it went.”

