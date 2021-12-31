Vishwak Sen Tests Positive For Covid-19

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen despite being vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to inform his fans that he has isolated himself and is following protocols.

The actor expressed his concern about how the virus is spreading like wildfire in a statement released on Friday, advising everyone to wear masks and be safe.

Sen is one of the Tollywood's promising actors. He made his debut with the film 'Vellipomakey,' for which he received a nomination for the SIIMA award for best telugu debut. The actor rose to fame with the romantic comedy 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi,' and then went on to star in 'Falaknuma Das.' With Nani's production, 'HIT: The First Case' he scored his first superhit.

On the work front, Sen has interesting projects lined up. 'Paagal' was his most recent release. 'Ori Devuda,' the young actor's next film, is a remake of the successful Tamil film 'Oh my Kadavule,' and is co-produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mithila Palkar, a Bollywood actress, will play the female lead in the film. The original film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. He'll also be in charge of the remake. Leon James composed the music for the romantic comedy.

In another lined up movie 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam,' the actor portrays Arjun Kumar Allam, a 35-year-old bachelor. The film's production has only recently begun.