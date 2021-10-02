Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Viral Singing Sensation Yohani Opens Up About The Popularity Of ‘Manike Maga Hithe’

Sri Lankan singer Yohani talks about her cover version of popular Sinhalese song ‘Manike Maga Hithe’, which has become viral on the Internet and her maiden performance in India

Viral Singing Sensation Yohani Opens Up About The Popularity Of ‘Manike Maga Hithe’
Sri Lankan singer Yohani

Trending

Viral Singing Sensation Yohani Opens Up About The Popularity Of ‘Manike Maga Hithe’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T11:36:27+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:36 am

The original version of the Sinhalese song, ‘Manike Maga Hithe’ would have probably just been restricted to popularity within Sri Lanka, but 28-year-old singer, Yohani’s cover, has now made the song a global hit. The cover version of the song uploaded by her in May this year, has already crossed 130 million hits within three months of its upload, becoming a chart topper ain various countries including India.  

“Honestly, I did not expect it to go this far at all. I am greatly overwhelmed with the response i have received on this song,” she tells us, revealing that she took an hour to record the song.  

“But I think I did the voicing in probably one hour because I couldn't go to the studio due to the lockdown. So, then, I sent the stems to the producer Chamath Sangeeth. We did the music video in about four hours,” she adds.  

The song’s popularity touched new heights, ever since it was picked up as one of the songs on Instagram reels, prompting many users to dance to the song. Even Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan who shared a video of his song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’, but the audio in the background was ‘Manike Maga Hithe’, which Bachchan informed, was edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.  

“I can’t say which one is my favorite, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and of course, Amitabh Bachchan. So many artists have done reels on it, there are so many,” Yohani says.  

“I prefer to change the chord structures or the melody slightly to fit what I would like to do with the song. It is also an experiment that I started with a 45-second clip. That's my source of inspiration,” she adds.  

Her popularity in India has landed her first Bollywood song, and also her first tour to India. She recently performed in Gurugram on Thursday as a part of Zee Live’s Supermoon and will soon perform in Hyderabad on Sunday.  

“This is my first time in India and I'm really excited as Zee Live has invited me here. My first performance happened in Gurugram which will be followed by Hyderabad on October 3, so I'm really excited for both the shows. I'm sure that my band is also as excited I am and hope that you get to see a good performance,” she signs off.  

Tags

Samarth Goyal Sri Lanka Singer Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement