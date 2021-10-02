Viral Singing Sensation Yohani Opens Up About The Popularity Of ‘Manike Maga Hithe’

The original version of the Sinhalese song, ‘Manike Maga Hithe’ would have probably just been restricted to popularity within Sri Lanka, but 28-year-old singer, Yohani’s cover, has now made the song a global hit. The cover version of the song uploaded by her in May this year, has already crossed 130 million hits within three months of its upload, becoming a chart topper ain various countries including India.

“Honestly, I did not expect it to go this far at all. I am greatly overwhelmed with the response i have received on this song,” she tells us, revealing that she took an hour to record the song.

“But I think I did the voicing in probably one hour because I couldn't go to the studio due to the lockdown. So, then, I sent the stems to the producer Chamath Sangeeth. We did the music video in about four hours,” she adds.

The song’s popularity touched new heights, ever since it was picked up as one of the songs on Instagram reels, prompting many users to dance to the song. Even Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan who shared a video of his song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’, but the audio in the background was ‘Manike Maga Hithe’, which Bachchan informed, was edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

“I can’t say which one is my favorite, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and of course, Amitabh Bachchan. So many artists have done reels on it, there are so many,” Yohani says.

“I prefer to change the chord structures or the melody slightly to fit what I would like to do with the song. It is also an experiment that I started with a 45-second clip. That's my source of inspiration,” she adds.

Her popularity in India has landed her first Bollywood song, and also her first tour to India. She recently performed in Gurugram on as a part of Zee Live’s Supermoon and will soon perform in Hyderabad on .

“This is my first time in India and I'm really excited as Zee Live has invited me here. My first performance happened in Gurugram which will be followed by Hyderabad on , so I'm really excited for both the shows. I'm sure that my band is also as excited I am and hope that you get to see a good performance,” she signs off.