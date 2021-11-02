Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Finish The Shoot Of A 'Grand' Song

The actors did multiple dance rehearsals for this track, which will be part of their film 'Liger'.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Finish The Shoot Of A 'Grand' Song
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday during rehearsals for 'Liger'. | Instagram/purijagannadh

Trending

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Finish The Shoot Of A 'Grand' Song
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T18:14:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 6:14 pm

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have finished the shoot of a crucial song from their much-awaited film 'Liger'. The duo have been shooting back to back for the film after they recently resumed the schedule post lockdown.

The film, which is being directed by Puri Jagannath, marks debut of Deverakonda, who is known for his mass-hero approach in the Telugu film industry.

A source close to the project shared, "Ananya Panday along with Vijay Devrakonda finished a song shoot for 'Liger' recently. The song will be of huge Grandeur. Both the actors did extensive dance rehearsals for this track. The song requires them to be on point with their dance moves, hence they will put their best foot forward with the choreography."

While Deverakonda is completely focused on 'Liger', Panday is dabbling with multiple projects currently.

The source further shares, "After Diwali, Ananya will be dubbing for Shakun's Batra's untitled film. A couple of months ago, the lead cast had wrapped the shoot for the film and now dubbing along with patch work is left which the actor will get into immediately after celebrating the festivities of Diwali."

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

'Liger' also marks Panday's foray into regional cinema, with the film also releasing in Telugu.

Besides this, Panday will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Shakun Batra's untitled next.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Deverekonda Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nani Looks Classy, Intense In The Teaser Of 'Shyam Singha Roy' Title Track

Nani Looks Classy, Intense In The Teaser Of 'Shyam Singha Roy' Title Track

Arshi Khan To Celebrate Diwali With Underprivileged Children

Malvika Raaj Opens Up On Training In Combat Action For 'Squad'

Dhanteras: Sudhanshu Pandey, Pranitaa Pandit, Sharad Malhotra And Other TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories

Niharica Raizada On Her 'Sooryavanshi' Audition: 'I Got The Role Because I Went As A Cop'

Masaba Gupta On Having A Working Birthday: I’m Glad To Celebrate With My Team

How SRK Is Still The Go-To Choice For Family-Centric Brands

Television Celebrities Root For Made -In-India Products This Festive Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Amit Desai On Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Issue Will Calm Down And Cool Off

Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Amit Desai On Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Issue Will Calm Down And Cool Off

He Was Always A Determined Person, Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Childhood Friend

He Was Always A Determined Person, Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Childhood Friend

'Was Torn, Confused And Figuring Myself Out': Anusha Dandekar On Cheating In Her Relationship

'Was Torn, Confused And Figuring Myself Out': Anusha Dandekar On Cheating In Her Relationship

Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Vikas Pathak / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Outlook Web Bureau / Yuvraj Singh was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team that was led by MS Dhoni. He retired in June 2019.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement