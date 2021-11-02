Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Finish The Shoot Of A 'Grand' Song

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have finished the shoot of a crucial song from their much-awaited film 'Liger'. The duo have been shooting back to back for the film after they recently resumed the schedule post lockdown.

The film, which is being directed by Puri Jagannath, marks debut of Deverakonda, who is known for his mass-hero approach in the Telugu film industry.

A source close to the project shared, "Ananya Panday along with Vijay Devrakonda finished a song shoot for 'Liger' recently. The song will be of huge Grandeur. Both the actors did extensive dance rehearsals for this track. The song requires them to be on point with their dance moves, hence they will put their best foot forward with the choreography."

While Deverakonda is completely focused on 'Liger', Panday is dabbling with multiple projects currently.

The source further shares, "After Diwali, Ananya will be dubbing for Shakun's Batra's untitled film. A couple of months ago, the lead cast had wrapped the shoot for the film and now dubbing along with patch work is left which the actor will get into immediately after celebrating the festivities of Diwali."

'Liger' also marks Panday's foray into regional cinema, with the film also releasing in Telugu.

Besides this, Panday will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Shakun Batra's untitled next.