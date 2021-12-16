Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday And Mike Tyson Starrer 'Liger' Gets A Release Date

The long-anticipated Pan-India film 'Liger,' starring Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda, will be released on August 25, 2022. The first trailer for the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will be released on December 31 as a special treat to welcome in the New Year.

Sharing an update on his first Pan-India project, the 'Arjun reddy' star tweeted, "It’s Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready...And remember the words that have been said. #Liger." Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is being co-produced by Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Puri connects and Dharma Productions are leaving no stone unturned in creating the film on a great scale, given that it is one of the largest Pan India ventures with Mike Tyson on board.

Vishnu Sarma is in charge of the film's cinematography, and Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. 'Liger' is nearing the end of his shoot.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu also play major parts in 'Liger.'