Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday And Mike Tyson Starrer 'Liger' Gets A Release Date

Puri Jagannath of 'Pokkiri' fame will helm the next sports drama, which will be released theatrically in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday And Mike Tyson Starrer 'Liger' Gets A Release Date
'Liger' team. | Instagram/ @thedeverakonda

Trending

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday And Mike Tyson Starrer 'Liger' Gets A Release Date
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T16:24:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 4:24 pm

The long-anticipated Pan-India film 'Liger,' starring Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda, will be released on August 25, 2022. The first trailer for the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will be released on December 31 as a special treat to welcome in the New Year.

Sharing an update on his first Pan-India project, the 'Arjun reddy' star tweeted, "It’s Time. A long journey culminates in Two very important dates! Stay Ready...And remember the words that have been said. #Liger." Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Liger' release date.

The film is being co-produced by Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Puri connects and Dharma Productions are leaving no stone unturned in creating the film on a great scale, given that it is one of the largest Pan India ventures with Mike Tyson on board.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Vishnu Sarma is in charge of the film's cinematography, and Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. 'Liger' is nearing the end of his shoot.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu also play major parts in 'Liger.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Deverekonda Ananya Pandey Mike Tyson Chennai Tolly­wood Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Radha Patil

Varunn Jain Feels Blessed To Have Worked With Seasoned Actors Like Neelu Vaghela, Rupal Patel

Shubhangi Atre Grooves To Sridevi's Iconic Track 'Hawaa Hawaai'

Barack Obama Unveils His List Of Best Movies Of 2021

Special Shows Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Cancelled In Chennai

Rashami Desai Confesses Her Love To Umar Riyaz

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement