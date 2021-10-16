Vidhi Pandya Is Just Being Herself In 'Bigg Boss 15', Says Friend Vandana Singh

Television actress Vandana Singh is very close to her friend, actress Vidhi Pandya. The latter is currently seen as an inmate in the ongoing reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Singh says that her friend is behaving exactly how she is in real life.

Singh tells us, "Vidhi is very caring and sweet. I remember we used to share our room during the shoot of 'Udaan' and our friendship was quite famous...Whenever she would get a break during the shoot, she would get something to eat for everyone. I feel she is just being herself in the Bigg Boss house because she is exactly the same outside. She is not making anything up."

Singh also stressed on the fact that in the first week Pandya was trying to understand the game and may be that is why looked laid back.

"She looked a bit lost but now it feels like she has dived in and is equally participating in every task. I am sure we will see her do well in the upcoming episodes," says Singh.

Singh also believes that Pandya is not the one to create controversies unnecessarily.

An incident had occurred where co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal broke the lock of the bathroom while Vidhi was in the shower.

Talking about that episode, Singh says, "Vidhi didn’t create a controversy out of that incident which she could have but she also stood for herself, which in itself speaks about her personality. I am proud of her."