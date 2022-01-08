Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Fans Ask Vicky Kaushal To Stop Posting Thirstrap Pictures After Getting Married

Actor Vicky Kaushal who is currently busy shooting for an undisclosed project treated his fans with a new picture on Instagram.

Fans Ask Vicky Kaushal To Stop Posting Thirstrap Pictures After Getting Married
The actor recently got married to Katrina Kaif. | Instagram\VickyKaushal

Trending

Fans Ask Vicky Kaushal To Stop Posting Thirstrap Pictures After Getting Married
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T18:45:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 6:45 pm

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently posted pictures on Instagram where he was flexing his muscles and flaunting his toned body. He was in all-black gym wear while he posed for the picture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Kaushal’s post received a lot of love from his fans, although his female fans teased him and rushed to the comment section and one of the comments read “Stop posting thirst traps now we know you’re married (sic).” 

As reported by Womensera, Kaushal had said in one of his interviews, “I had parents at home. The doorbell rang. And my mother went to open it. There was a girl at the door. My mother thought that she was a friend of mine, whose arrival I forgot to tell her. But later my parents felt strange when she said that she and I had a conversation on Facebook. And I have invited her to meet me at my home. I am not on Facebook and my family knew about this. After this, they investigated the girl and it was found that she had followed me on Facebook with a guy with a fake profile’. The actor laughed and said that whatever it was, it was very crazy.”

Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple had kept the guest list very minimal with only close friends and family attending the wedding.  Actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, director Kabir Khan, and his wife Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Sharvari, Gurdas Maan, and others were seen attending the wedding. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Kaif recently announced her next project with actor Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star alongside actor Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’. Kaushal will be working with actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. He had resumed work for his undisclosed upcoming project.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Mumbai Bollywood Health- Medicine- Fitness Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ram Kapoor Narrates A Hilarious Incident Of How He Got Locked Inside The Bathroom

Ram Kapoor Narrates A Hilarious Incident Of How He Got Locked Inside The Bathroom

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Gets Into A Heated Argument

Priyadarshan Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Covid Positive

Finding Love In The Midst Of Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence And Data

Vishwa Hindi Diwas: TV Celebs Share Unique Encounters With Foreigners Appreciating The Language

Bob Saget Dead: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others Mourn The Actor's Sudden Demise

SS Rajamouli Releases Theatrical Trailer Of Ashok Galla's Debut Film 'Hero'

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Veteran Actress Shobana Tests Positive For Covid-19's Omicron Variant

Veteran Actress Shobana Tests Positive For Covid-19's Omicron Variant

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement