Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Senior journalist Vinod Dua died at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness caused by a Covid infection. Celebrities took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the journalist.

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute
Senior journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67. | Instagram/@mallikadua

Trending

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T20:21:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 8:21 pm

Senior journalist Vinod Dua died earlier today after a prolonged illness caused by a Covid infection. His daughter Mallika Dua confirmed the news on social media. On the advice of doctors, the 67-year-old journalist was transferred to Apollo Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in Delhi last week.

Celebrities took to Twitter and shared heartfelt tributes to Vinod Dua and paid their last respects to his genius after his sudden demise. 

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tweeted and paid her heartfelt condolences to Mallika Dua and her family and wished them abundant strength and tolerance to get through the tough phase. 

Stand up comic Atul Khatri paid a tribute to Vinod Dua by lauding him as one of the most fearless journalists of India.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his Twitter account to address the huge loss faced. Mehta offered his condolences to Mallika Dua and the family. 

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi described Vinod Dua as a person with one of the best journalistic voices and expressed his admiration for him. 

Indian television producer and actor Raghu Ram mentioned that Vinod Dua inspired people to follow the path and virtues of truth and fearless journalism.

Following a Covid infection during the second wave earlier this year, Vinod Dua and his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, were hospitalised in Gurugram.  Padmavati  Dua died in June, and Vinod Dua has been battling his health ever since.

Mallika Dua, a comedienne and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist, are Vinod Dua's two daughters. Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share her grief. She penned a heartfelt and emotional note which states that her father Vinod Dua is now with his beloved wife Padmavati Dua in heaven.

Of late, Vinod Dua was known for his political commentary on digital media platforms like The Wire and HW News. He served a long and varied career as a television presenter and a news anchor. 

Vinod Dua worked at a number of organisations like Doordarshan, NDTV, and was a contributing editor for The Wire from 2016 to 2018. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vinod Dua Swara Bhasker Raghu Ram Mumbai Journalist Twitter Film Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

'UN Sun Kahan Hai? ' Where Is Un Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Getting Agitated By Multiple Takes

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Leads, Katrina Kaif Takes 2nd Spot

Daniel Radcliffe And 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robert Pattinson Are Not 'Close Mates'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Talks About Not Having A Father Figure During Her Childhood

Katrina Kaif Talks About Not Having A Father Figure During Her Childhood

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan Reaction To 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan Reaction To 'Bob Biswas'

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement