Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Senior journalist Vinod Dua died earlier today after a prolonged illness caused by a Covid infection. His daughter Mallika Dua confirmed the news on social media. On the advice of doctors, the 67-year-old journalist was transferred to Apollo Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in Delhi last week.

Celebrities took to Twitter and shared heartfelt tributes to Vinod Dua and paid their last respects to his genius after his sudden demise.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tweeted and paid her heartfelt condolences to Mallika Dua and her family and wished them abundant strength and tolerance to get through the tough phase.

From #mallikadua ‘s IG stories..

Heartfelt condolences to Mallika and the family on the tragic passing of #VinodDua sir..

May you have strength, forbearance and patience at this time Mallika. All my love and my deepest condolences. Yours in grief.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/CaKs9obUj8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 4, 2021

Stand up comic Atul Khatri paid a tribute to Vinod Dua by lauding him as one of the most fearless journalists of India.

RIP Shri Vinod Dua ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ One of the most fearless journalists of India âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 4, 2021

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his Twitter account to address the huge loss faced. Mehta offered his condolences to Mallika Dua and the family.

We’ve lost another champion, another man who has contributed immensely to whatever little courage many of us possess to speak our mind, to voice our opinions, to express freely. Condolences and prayers for strength to #MallikaDua and family. Rest In Peace Vinod Dua. https://t.co/YYkAUQX8E0 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2021

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi described Vinod Dua as a person with one of the best journalistic voices and expressed his admiration for him.

One of the best journalistic voices of India passed on. I was a huge admirer of his honesty, fearlessness and analysis. You will be missed #VinodDua bhai. May your soul be at peace. Heartfelt condolences to #MallikaDua and the family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2021

Indian television producer and actor Raghu Ram mentioned that Vinod Dua inspired people to follow the path and virtues of truth and fearless journalism.

R.I.P #VinodDua sir! You have inspired so many to follow on the path of honest, fearless journalism. But there will never be another you! — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) December 4, 2021

Following a Covid infection during the second wave earlier this year, Vinod Dua and his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, were hospitalised in Gurugram. Padmavati Dua died in June, and Vinod Dua has been battling his health ever since.

Mallika Dua, a comedienne and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist, are Vinod Dua's two daughters. Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share her grief. She penned a heartfelt and emotional note which states that her father Vinod Dua is now with his beloved wife Padmavati Dua in heaven.

Of late, Vinod Dua was known for his political commentary on digital media platforms like The Wire and HW News. He served a long and varied career as a television presenter and a news anchor.

Vinod Dua worked at a number of organisations like Doordarshan, NDTV, and was a contributing editor for The Wire from 2016 to 2018.