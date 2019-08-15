﻿
Veteran Actress Vidya Sinha Passes Away At 71 In Mumbai

Sinha, who was born in Mumbai, began her career as a model. She later caught the eye of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee with whom she worked in the film “Rajnigandha” in 1974.

15 August 2019
Veteran film actor Vidya Sinha, best known for films like "Rajnigandha" and "Chhoti Si Baat" passed away on Thursday. She was 71. The actress was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after she complained of breathlessness. 

Sinha, who was born in Mumbai, began her career as a model. She later caught the eye of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee with whom she worked in the film “Rajnigandha” in 1974. The film garnered critical and commercial success with Sinha’s performance receiving numerous awards.

The actress was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu on Thursday. According to reports, she was suffering from lung and heart disorders and was put on ventilator in the ICU.

"She passed away today at 12 PM at the hospital due to prolonged illness," Sinha's daughter Janhavi told PTI.

The yesteryear actor is best known for her performances alongside Amol Palekar in "Rajnigandha" and "Chhoti Si Baat" and in mainstream commercial space for "Pati Patni Aur Woh" among others. She has also acted in a few television shows like " Kkavyanjali", "Qubool Hai" and "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

 

