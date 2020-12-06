Veteran Actor Ravi Patwardhan Dies At 84

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, best known for starring in the Marathi show "Aggabai Sasubai" died on Saturday following a heart attack, his elder son Niranjan Patwardhan said. He was 84-years old.

The actor was rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane after he complained of breathlessness. "He passed away due to a heart attack last night around 9-9.30 pm. He had some breathing issues and had a seizure at home so we immediately rushed him to a hospital. He stopped responding and within half-an-hour we lost him," Niranjan Patwardhan told PTI on Sunday.

The last rites of the actor were held in Thane around noon, his son said. Besides Niranjan Patwardhan, the actor is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.

Ravi Patwardhan, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over four decades, acted in several plays and featured in around 200 films, including in “Tezaab”, “Ankush”, "Yeshwant" (1997) in Hindi, and Marathi features like "Asha Asavya Sun" (1981), "Umbartha" (1982), "Jhanjaar" (1987), and "Jyotiba Phule", a 2019 Marathi langauge show.

