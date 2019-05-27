Veteran Action Director, Ajay Devgan’s Father Veeru Devgan Passes Away

Bollywood's veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgan, passed away on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Born in Amritsar, Devgan was behind the fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films including 'Phool Aur Kaante' (1991), 'Mr India' (1987), and 'Himmatwala' (1983) among various others, reported The Economic Times.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film "Hindustan Ki Kasam", starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium in the city on Monday evening.

"Sad to know that veteran action director Veeru Devganji is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and the entire family," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

"RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Hindi cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family," Kunal Kohli wrote.

Vicky Kaushal’s father and stunt director Sham Kaushal expressed grief at Devgn’s death. “RIP Veeru Devgan ji. Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his time and as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman and made me part of his team,” he wrote in a tweet.

