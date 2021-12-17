Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Actor-comedian Varun Thakur speaks to Outlook about his wedding to his long-time girlfriend Nikita Sahota. He even reveals how crazy he has been in love and how he would do anything for love.

Varun Thakur And Nikita Sahota | instagram.com/varunthakur/

2021-12-17T21:39:33+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 9:39 pm

Varun Thakur, who has been a popular actor-comedian for over a decade now, recently took the wedding plunge. He married his long-time girlfriend Nikita Sahota. The two shared lovely pictures from their wedding on social media, and it took everyone by surprise.

Thakur talks to Outlook about how his life has changed after the wedding, how much he would rate his chemistry and compatibility with his wife, and what all crazy things he has done for love. Also, he talks about coming up with a new show, ‘Anything For Love’. Excerpts from the interaction:

First and foremost congratulations on your wedding. Has life changed in any way after the wedding?

Thank you. Yes, both Nikita and I were mentally married to each other but after this, the government also knows that we are married (laughs). It is just a beautiful feeling to be able to call my girlfriend my wife. I am really excited to start this new journey and the only thing that changed is that my love for her has quadrupled.

As you have just got hitched, in real life did you ever feel that you could do ‘anything for love’ as your upcoming show professes?

I feel that every day. If you ask me, will you do anything for love my answer will be ‘Yes’. But then I came on this show and saw what all people are ready to do for their love and I put myself in their shoes and I was like no, half of these things wouldn’t be possible for me to do. But it was really heartening to see that happen. In life, it is very easy to say that you can do anything but when it comes down to doing it that is when the real test arrives. So, if you were to ask me, I would do anything for love.

What is the craziest thing you have done for love?

I have not done anything super crazy. It is actually the sweet surprises and moments that you try and plan to make your partner feel special. But in that respect, I lose very badly to my wife Nikita because I will do special things on occasions but she will do it for no reason. She will do it on a Tuesday for example and that is what is the most amazing thing to find a partner who does that without reason and who does that out of the love for you.

Are there any segments or portions of the show that you have picked from real-life incidents that have happened to you?

No. The show has 3 couples who play 4 crazy and exciting games that are based on different facets of relationships like communication, intimacy, teamwork, how much you know about each other. I think these facets are there in everybody’s relationship. So instead of specific moments, I think at least the overarching thing that you find in every relationship that has been very nicely converted into fun games, which I think is the USP of the show.

As the game is about love and you just got hitched, out of 10 how much would you give your relationship with Nikita in terms of chemistry and compatibility?

75 (laughs). The whole reason you take the step towards getting married to each other is when all of these things you have ticked mentally in your head like compatibility, intimacy, chemistry, what you feel for each other (are met). It is only when you have 10 on 10 that you agree to spend the rest of your lives with each other. So yeah, I know 10 is the max but I would give the highest number there is.

What after ‘Anything For Love’ can we see coming for you?

At the moment my complete focus is on hosting ‘Anything For Love’, which starts airing on MTV on December 18. Other than that, in the coming year, you will get to see me in a few web series that I have been in the works, and are in post-production for the last year and a half. They are all going to be released in January.

