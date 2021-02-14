Far From Your Bae? Watch These Movies Together On V-Day

Even before the Pandemic made it a necessity, young people were hanging our virtually through their phones and laptops, playing online games, chatting and generally having a good time.

But what happens when you and your Valentine are unable to meet on this special day because you are in a different part of town, or even different part of the globe?

While holding hands and sharing popcorn virtually may sound lame, technology does allow you to watch movies together, gaze into each others eyes and mumble or write sweet little nothings into your headphones or tap into your handset.

But then comes the big question: what should you watch?

Here's our recommendation of seven mushy movies guaranteed to make you swoon, beautiful tales of ‘true love’ from around the world which speak the universal language of love.

7. 10 Things I hate about you

Whether you are in school or not, this teenage romance will still make the butterflies flutter. The crux of the story is how a badass guy falls for an anti-socialite girl.

6. Pride and Prejudice

Can hate transforms into love? Based on Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice narrates the epic tale of love, marriages and status quo.

The narcissistic Mr. Darcy slowly develops feelings for the intelligent Elizabeth Bennet. Tables turn when both finds that they are meant for each other



5. Jab We Met

A love story that embarked on a journey- Jab we met makes it to classic romantic movies.The plot revolves around a fun-loving Punjabi girl, Geet who meets a depressed Mumbai-based businessman Aditya. She helps him understand the real meaning of life, but loses hope herself post breakup. How Geet and Aditya reunites as a couple is binge-worthy



4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A powerful story with a strong message- love is love.

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or ADHM teaches us the power of one-side love and that nothing is as beautiful as 'unrequited love'

Alizeh and Ayaan were total strangers before they run into each other at a pub and becomes best friends. From portraying best moments in friendship to intense love, the film captures different emotions. The touchy songs adds to the magical impact



3. K-dramas

Believe it or not, Korean dramas are tear-jerking and funny at the same time. They can even make you laugh heartily but the in-depth tragic love angle in their dramas can’t be ignored.

There are several promising love stories like Crash Landing On You, Boys Over Flowers, Pinocchio, The Heirs, The Legend of the blue sea, Descendants of the sun and many more available on Netflix, Hulu and Wiki.

2. Bridget Jones's Diary

The first in the trilogy is Bridget Jones's Diary- it makes the saying true, “Love happens when you least expect it to”

The romantic comedy revolves around Bridget, a 30 something woman, who is on a quest for true love.

As a new year resolution, she pens her thoughts and goals in a diary, where she mentioned the type of men not to fall for, but things go unplanned and she meets two men, will Bridget still yearn for love or encounter with the mysterious Mr Right?



1. The Notebook

A classic tale of romance set in the backdrop of a World War II, The Notebook chronicles the lives of two people with huge status difference. Noah - a poor boy falls for Allie, whose father has an affluent business. Though they both fall prey to the circumstances, the unconditional love finds way to reunite them even after decades.

So, grab your tissues and buttered popcorn before you start one!

