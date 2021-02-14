On Valentine's Day, Singles Share Hilarious Memes

Valentine's day marks the day of love, where people unveil their true feelings to their partners. It marks the culmination of the week wherein couples express their emotions through romantic gestures. On February 14, couples across the globe express their love for each other through flowers, romantic set-ups, movie dates and whatnot. There are various stories about the origin of Valentine's Day, some believe that it is named after Saint Valentine who lost his life because he was brutally killed by King Claudius II Gothicus, while others say that it is dedicated to the Roman festival of Lupercalia.

Couples get to enjoy the day with their loved ones, however, singles are usually left resenting the day. This year, however, something has changed. Singles this year, are finding interesting ways to celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing laughter across social media and amusing netizens. Many joked about volunteering for Bajrang Dal and some flooded social media with funny memes and posts.

Here are some to widen your smile!

Bajrang dal member on valentine's day.

I love this meme.#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/ziLJjg4GNH — Sammy âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ (@unperfectonist) February 13, 2021

Feb 13th thak dekthe hain koi mila tho uske saath chal padenge nahi tho ....

Chal padenge hum bajrang dal k saath#ValentinesDay #Singles #Memes #dilkibaath #BajrangDal — kushal raj (@kushalraj1) February 11, 2021

Share your experience and excuse.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/JqRPIhQVFj — Geeta SharmaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@IGeetaSharma) February 11, 2021

Debating on having a #valentines this year or loving myself. Likely myself for the win. #ValentinesDayMemes pic.twitter.com/Hbunqf8DK2 — iamabariatricpatient (@JeanineMSherman) February 9, 2021

One Twitter user was happy to be her own favourite, other was relieved for he could avoid burning a hole in his pocket.

Hey team, Valentine's day is cancelled for everyone this year, right? Not just me... — Blaxou (@maxoupial) February 9, 2021

Some users even shared memes under the hashtag Galentines Day

When it's #ValentinesDay but you're single and don't need to be in a relationship to know your worth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿#galentinesday pic.twitter.com/E2a0kOdH9W — Shaina The Movie (@MovieShaina) February 14, 2021

Well another year gone and we’re still the single ladies ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ so instead let’s celebrate ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ happy #GalentinesDay Thank you for our deep convos, our happy ones, sad ones, memory ones, interest ones. Day to day ones. Our hyper ones. Early morning ones. Love you @vanessa_rocha88 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/rjv1tAZ2hp — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂRebekah IrvinðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¡ (@becca_irv94) February 14, 2021

im having a galentines day with one of my friends!!! — kendall (@kendaaallllllll) February 14, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine