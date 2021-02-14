February 14, 2021
Corona
On Valentine's Day, Singles Share Hilarious Memes

Couples get to enjoy Valentine's day with their loved ones but what about those who haven't met their soulmates yet? Here's how they are celebrating...

14 February 2021
Valentines Day 2020: Singles Share Memes
Valentine's day marks the day of love, where people unveil their true feelings to their partners. It marks the culmination of the week wherein couples express their emotions through romantic gestures. On February 14, couples across the globe express their love for each other through flowers, romantic set-ups, movie dates and whatnot. There are various stories about the origin of Valentine's Day, some believe that it is named after Saint Valentine who lost his life because he was brutally killed by King Claudius II Gothicus, while others say that it is dedicated to the Roman festival of Lupercalia.

Couples get to enjoy the day with their loved ones, however, singles are usually left resenting the day. This year, however, something has changed. Singles this year, are finding interesting ways to celebrate Valentine's Day by sharing laughter across social media and amusing netizens. Many joked about volunteering for Bajrang Dal and some flooded social media with funny memes and posts.

Here are some to widen your smile!

One Twitter user was happy to be her own favourite, other was relieved for he could avoid burning a hole in his pocket.

 

Some users even shared memes under the hashtag Galentines Day

 

Outlook Videos