Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa

Actress Urvashi Rautela has achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Indian female actress to receive 10 years UAE Golden Visa. She feels grateful for this amazing recognition.

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa
Urvashi Rautela | Instagram

Trending

Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T18:07:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 6:07 pm

In the past, many cine stars have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Neha Kakkar, and recently filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Now, actress Urvashi Rautela has been also granted the same recognition.

Rautela is highly active on her social media and this talented beauty never fails to update her fans about her day-to-day life routine or related to her work updates. The actress took onto her Instagram to share this news.

The ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ actress uploaded a picture as she looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing a red Blazer Formal outfit paired with golden sleek heels and a blood-red lip shade. She posed happily with her passport in front of an orange-coloured Lamborgini. The overall view was very captivating to the eyes. Have a look:

Definitely, we can say that actress is on cloud nine and feels proud of achieving this successful recognition which is very rare to have in today's time.

Rautela is currently in Dubai as she is seen promoting her song ‘Versace Baby’ as she will also be performing in a concert opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan. This will be the first concert of this actress where she will be performing after the pandemic rules were relaxed.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

On the work front, Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio Studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song ‘Doob Gaye’ opposite Guru Randhawa and ‘Versace Baby’ opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film, ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Urvashi Rautela Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari Wins Custody Of Her Son; Hopes ‘Harassment’ From Ex-Hubby Abhinav Kohli Will Now Stop

Shweta Tiwari Wins Custody Of Her Son; Hopes ‘Harassment’ From Ex-Hubby Abhinav Kohli Will Now Stop

Salman Khan Opens The Gates To The Jungle In ‘Bigg Boss’ With Ranveer Singh

It’s Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

Khadi: The Fabric Of The Future

Vishal Vashishtha To Get Married To His Girlfriend Deepakshi In Goa On November 14

Viral Singing Sensation Yohani Opens Up About The Popularity Of ‘Manike Maga Hithe’

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement