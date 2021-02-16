UP Cops Join 'Pawri' Meme Fest With Late Night Parties Twist

The Uttar Pradesh Police is the new addition in joining the viral trend on social media "pawri ho rahi hai" but the twist is that they asked public to inform police on the emergency 112 number whenever they feel that any late night parties are disturbing them and hindering their sleep.

The UP police offered help to the publc through its various social media accounts, especially Twitter. Its humorous posts quickly gets escalated by Netizens with thousands of likes and funny comments

This time it was the Call 112 service which sought to cash on on the viral "pawri (party) ho rahi hai" meme.

"Ye hum hain aur humari car hai. Agar late night pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai to ye humara number hai – 112," the 112 service tweeted in a picture which had a police vehicle with a beacon atop it.

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

The picture was captioned: "If there is any late night party and you are getting disturbed, call 112."

The post made on Sunday afternoon has been retweeted by nearly 3,000 Twitter users and 'liked' by almost 10,000, when last checked on Monday night.

The meme set the social media on fire after it surfaced online last week with Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road.

"Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain aur ye humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai," she says in the social media post, which has now transcended the country's borders for its fun quotient.

