Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment ‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal, who will next be seen in 'Shiddat', said he has realised it isn't enough to just manifest good work in the industry but to also actively chase it.

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal
Sunny Kaushal stars in 'Shiddat' along with Radhika Madan. | Instagram/sunsunnykhez

Trending

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T08:32:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:32 am

Actor Sunny Kushal, son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal and brother of Vicky Kaushal, says he has realised the importance of shedding inhibitions to approach people for work as until one is "out there" they won't be noticed by filmmakers. He began his career as an assistant director on films like ‘My Friend Pinto’ (2011) and the 2014 actioner ‘Gunday’. He made his acting debut in 2016 with ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’.

In 2018, he managed to earn acclaim in filmmaker Reema Kagti's period sports drama ‘Gold’. He also starred in Amazon Prime Video's period drama miniseries "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye", directed by Kabir Khan.

Kaushal, 32, said he has realised it isn't enough to just manifest good work in the industry but to also actively chase it.

"The key learning for me from the industry so far has been that you should not be scared to let people know that you want work. Somewhere, we do feel the apprehension of how to approach someone and ask them to audition you. But it doesn't matter. Until you go out there and say, 'I am here', people won't know or notice you," the actor told PTI.

Kaushal said the understanding to be on the lookout for work is also fairly new to him, as earlier he was extremely "shy" to approach people.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

"But over the period of time I have developed the confidence to approach people and tell them that I have heard they are working on something, so if they could test me for the same. I don't mind doing that today at all," he added.

And, it was, in fact, this approach that got him his latest feature, "Shiddat". Also starring Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina, the film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1.

The actor's journey with "Shiddat" began in 2019, right after the release of "Gold" when he met the film's producer Dinesh Vijan and asked if he had anything in store for him.

Vijan asked him to meet "Shiddat" director Kunal Deshmukh, best known for films like "Jannat" and "Tum Mile".

"I met him, did a series of auditions for the role and the wavelength matched. When I heard the film's narration, I was blown away. It had an extremely pure love story to tell. I told Kunal that you can do a number of auditions for this with me, I don't mind, but I have to do this film. I just couldn't let it go."

In the film, Kaushal plays Jaggi, a state-level hockey player who falls in love with Kartika (Madan), a state-level swimmer.

With "Shiddat", Kaushal said, he realised that it wasn't easy to convincingly play star-crossed lovers on screen.

"My character Jaggi believes in going all out in love. He wears his heart on his sleeves. He is a street-smart guy with no filter. A romantic drama looks easy to pull off, but to hold that romance on screen and make people believe that these two people are actually in love, that was refreshing for me."

The film's screenplay is penned by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, who have also written the dialogues along with Pooja Ladha Surti.

One of the key factors of a love story, apart from its writing, is the crackling chemistry between the two leads and Kaushal said that hurdle was crossed with a breeze thanks to Madan.

"I would credit that to Radhika being so easy in life. She is an extremely professional actor. We didn't have to break the ice because there was no awkward moment to start with. When we were locked for the film, I remember meeting her at a film screening and just hitting it off.

"During the readings, we understood each other's process, where one comes from, and our perspective in life. When all that matched, we could deliver that in front of the camera," he added.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Tabeenah Anjum / He urged the industry to work together in areas such as infrastructure but said he was strictly opposed to any cartelisation.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement