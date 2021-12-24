Netizens Announce Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' A Blockbuster

Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' has opened to positive reviews. On December 24, the film starring actor Nani, and actresses Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty was released in theatres. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is set in Kolkata. Even before the first day's box office collections could come it, fans on social media have heaped praised of the film.
While some have dubbed it a smash hit, many others believe it is Nani's best performance in his career.
Bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in crucial roles. The music of the film is curated by Mickey J Meyer, and lyrics have been penned by Krishna Kanth and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. The technical crew includes Sanu John Varghese as the Director of Photography (DOP), Avinash Kolla as the art director, Navin Nooli as the editor and Ravi Varma as the stunt director.
Here's how Twitterati reacts to the film's release:
A user calls the film a one man show:
One man show #ShyamSinghaRoy
The bgm haunts you like anything ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@NameisNani ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ proud of you brother— Krish_dharma (@Krishdharma9) December 24, 2021
Another user praised Nani's performance tweets:
Every shot in 2nd half is visually poetry… with right amount emotion and an absolutely towering performance from Nani. He was brilliant as #ShyamSinghaRoy. Full marks to Rahul Sankrityan for directing this material with absolute confidence. Watch it !!— Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) December 23, 2021
Another user praised the electrifying performances of the movie and tweets about the same.
#ShyamSinghaRoy Highlights!
- Elevational Scenes âÂÂÂÂ¡
- Background Score ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½
- Every Individual Performances
Blockbuster Response ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥— Twood VIP™ î¨ÂÂÂÂ (@Twood_VIP) December 24, 2021
Kottesam Anna @NameisNani ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ#BlockbusterShyamSinghaRoy pic.twitter.com/pUm8MZRwGZ
Another user took to twitter and praised the Sai Pallavi and Nani pair.
âÂÂÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂÂÂ3/5
1st half decent, Interval scene— RAVI REDDY (@rrking99) December 24, 2021
Nani & SP pairðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ
BGM good & 2-3 songs on screen
2nd half action SSR episodes@NameisNani was brilliant as #ShyamSinghaRoy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ #Nani pic.twitter.com/1wghhX7ETg
Not just that, the film has impressed the Tollywood fraternity as well.
Film producer Naga Vamsi took it to Twitter and congratulated director Sankrityan and Nani.
congrats @NameisNani garu your gut feeling has worked and @Rahul_Sankrityn for the wonderful execution…#ShyamSinghaRoy pic.twitter.com/NhrAzMg57z— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) December 24, 2021
Actor Allari Naresh lauded Sankrityan's direction and Pallavis's performance. Furthermore, he congratulated the entire 'Shyam Singha Roy' team.
“à°ÂÂÂÂ à°ªà°¨à±ÂÂÂÂà°¨à°¾ à°°à±ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà°¡à±ÂÂÂÂ à°µà°¿à°§à°¾à°²à±ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà°¾ à°ÂÂÂÂà±ÂÂÂÂà°¯à±ÂÂÂÂà°¯à±ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà±ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà±ÂÂÂÂ...à°ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà°¿ à°à°¯à°ÂÂÂÂà°¤à±ÂÂÂÂ à°°à±ÂÂÂÂà°ÂÂÂÂà°¡à±ÂÂÂÂ à°ªà±ÂÂÂÂà°°à±ÂÂÂÂà°®à°¤à±ÂÂÂÂ” without fear,with utmost love for your art - that’s what this movie was @NameisNani babai!So proud!Big applause to @Rahul_Sankrityn and as always @Sai_Pallavi92 !Congratulations to the entire #ShyamSinghaRoy team ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) December 24, 2021
Actress Nevitha Thomas penned down an emotive note and praised the entire cast and crew of the film.
#ShyamSinghaRoy— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) December 24, 2021
I have so much to say but the feeling around the film is so much stronger, I just wish to linger there, a little longer. I’d like to wish the whole crew, cast and specially @Rahul_Sankrityn for pulling this off. Very well done! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ What a mood!