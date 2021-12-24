Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Netizens Announce Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' A Blockbuster

Fans took to social media to heap praises of Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' which hit the theatres on 24th December. Have a look.

Actor Nani in 'Shyam Singha Roy'. | Instagram/@shyamsingharoymovie

2021-12-24T20:01:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 8:01 pm

Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' has opened to positive reviews. On December 24, the film starring actor  Nani, and actresses Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty was released in theatres. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is set in Kolkata. Even before the first day's box office collections could come it, fans on social media have heaped praised of the film.

 While some have dubbed it a smash hit, many others believe it is Nani's best performance in his career.

Bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in crucial roles. The music of the film is curated by Mickey J Meyer, and lyrics have been penned by Krishna Kanth and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. The technical crew includes Sanu John Varghese as the Director of Photography (DOP), Avinash Kolla as the art director, Navin Nooli as the editor and Ravi Varma as the stunt director.

Here's how Twitterati reacts to the film's release: 

A user calls the film a one man show: 

 Another user praised Nani's performance tweets: 

 Another user praised the electrifying performances of the movie and tweets about the same. 

Sai Pallavi
