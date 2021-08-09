Twitterati Celebrates Neeraj Chopra: Memes Including Akshay Kumar And Virat Kohli Go Viral

August 09, 2021
Following Neeraj Chopra’s win on Saturday, many users on either joked about yet another excuse for Bollywood to make a biopic or the fact that Chopra’s success and fame will soon overshadow Virat Kohli's stardom.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:01 pm
Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal on Saturday
AP
From jokingly begging actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar to not make a biopic on Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, to joking about cricketer Virat Kohli losing endorsements because of Chopra’s new-found fame and success, social media was full of memes and jokes on India’s new star from the world of sports – Neeraj Chopra.

Ever since, Chopra won the Gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, social media was full of people congratulating and celebrating the 23-year-old’s success. 

Several jokes and memes too were making rounds on social media.

 
 
 
Actor Amrita Rao too shared a modified still pf herself from the film ‘Vivah’, in which she is holding a glass of water.

On Saturday, Chopra had ended India’s 100-year wait for an Olympic medal in athletics by winning the gold in the men's javelin throw final.

Outlook Videos