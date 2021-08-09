Twitterati Celebrates Neeraj Chopra: Memes Including Akshay Kumar And Virat Kohli Go Viral

From jokingly begging actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar to not make a biopic on Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, to joking about cricketer Virat Kohli losing endorsements because of Chopra’s new-found fame and success, social media was full of memes and jokes on India’s new star from the world of sports – Neeraj Chopra.

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@rishi01jee) August 7, 2021

This might be true in future , with the kind of achievement @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved. Haha .Between both are legends. Just for Fun .ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mTRv5qo7eK — Dhruv Upadhyay (@dhruvupadhyay07) August 8, 2021

Ever since, Chopra won the Gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, social media was full of people congratulating and celebrating the 23-year-old’s success.

Several jokes and memes too were making rounds on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVCJ Media (@rvcjinsta)

Akshay kumar and John Abraham fighting with each other for who gonna make a biopic on #NeerajChopra #goldmedal pic.twitter.com/RpqW0O6l4z — sarcastic. banda_69ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@MOHDADIL7183) August 7, 2021

Actor Amrita Rao too shared a modified still pf herself from the film ‘Vivah’, in which she is holding a glass of water.

Lol...this had to come na

JAveLin Lijiye ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ https://t.co/vobC9fitUU — AMRITA RAO ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AmritaRao) August 8, 2021

On Saturday, Chopra had ended India’s 100-year wait for an Olympic medal in athletics by winning the gold in the men's javelin throw final.

