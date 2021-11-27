Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

The candid rendition of Adele's 'Easy On Me' was released as it was “one of the most popular requests”, Twinkle Khanna said.

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media
Twinkle Khanna sings Adele's 'Easy on Me.' | Instagram

Trending

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T18:14:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 6:14 pm

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sharp wit and ability to laugh at herself. The author and columnist recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen singing 'Easy On Me' from music icon Adele's latest album '30.'

Khanna shared a video of her singing a few lines from Adele’s 'Easy On Me,' the hit single from the recently-released album, '30.' She posted this candid version as it was “one of the most popular requests”, she said.

“Like I said when you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons,” Khanna wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna sings as she works out on an exercise bike at home.

“I am lucky that this bike doesn’t have wheels otherwise, it’s not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?” she wrote, asking her followers to drop their requests for another song in the comments box.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end!”

'Easy On Me' has dominated over the US and British singles charts since its debut four weeks ago, demonstrating the abiding strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker.

“30” was released six years after the British singer’s last blockbuster. Her last album '25' was released in 2015.

Adele, 33, has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Twinkle Khanna Adele Mumbai Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Ahan Shetty: We Read Lines From 'The Dirty Picture'

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Working With ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai For Third Time

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Send Sweet Boxes To Friends Who Couldn't Attend Their Wedding

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

John Abraham Reveals How His Chest Split Apart After He Got Kicked By A Boxer

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL LIVE, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL LIVE, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Jayanta Oinam / Last year's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan start favourites against East Bengal tonight. Get here EB vs ATKMB ISL live scores and updates.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement