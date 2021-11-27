Twinkle Khanna is known for her sharp wit and ability to laugh at herself. The author and columnist recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen singing 'Easy On Me' from music icon Adele's latest album '30.'

Khanna shared a video of her singing a few lines from Adele’s 'Easy On Me,' the hit single from the recently-released album, '30.' She posted this candid version as it was “one of the most popular requests”, she said.

“Like I said when you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons,” Khanna wrote in the caption.

Twinkle Khanna sings as she works out on an exercise bike at home.

“I am lucky that this bike doesn’t have wheels otherwise, it’s not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?” she wrote, asking her followers to drop their requests for another song in the comments box.

“If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end!”

'Easy On Me' has dominated over the US and British singles charts since its debut four weeks ago, demonstrating the abiding strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker.

“30” was released six years after the British singer’s last blockbuster. Her last album '25' was released in 2015.

Adele, 33, has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys.