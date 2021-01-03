Tripti Dimri Joins Animal Cast Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

After director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced his next film titled Animal, for which he has teamed up with big Bollywood names like Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor, he has now reportedly decided to sign actor Tripti Dimri as his second lead heroine.

Tripti Dimri was last seen in Netflix’s original film Bulbbul in which her performance was admired by both the critics and the viewers. The film was released in June 2020 and marked the second production venture of actor Anushka Sharma, the first was the Amazon Prime’s web series “Paatal Lok”. Besides Bulbbul, she was also seen in the 2017 released film “Poster Boys and the 2018 released film Laila Majnu.

About the film Animal, the makers announced the film on January 1, 2021. The official Twitter handle of T-series shared a video that had Ranbir Kapoor vocals and captioned the post, "Saal ki shuruwat, seeti marke honi chahiye! Presenting #Animal, starring #RanbirKapoor. Let the fun begin!"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also directed the 2019 blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, the film also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

