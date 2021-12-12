Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper has been dropped from the lineup for the upcoming festival. Scott got removed from the festival following the recent Astroworld tragedy at his Houston show that occurred in November where reportedly ten attendees lost their lives amid crowd surge.

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy
10 people had reportedly died during the concert of rapper Travis Scott. | Source: Instagram/@travisscott

Trending

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T18:40:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 6:40 pm

American rapper and music producer Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival 2022 as announced earlier. It has now been confirmed by Variety that the rapper has been dropped from the lineup for the upcoming festival. Scott got removed from the festival following the recent Astroworld tragedy at his Houston show that occurred in November where reportedly ten attendees lost their lives amid crowd surge.

It was earlier also reported that a Change.org petition was started following the tragedy, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. The petition managed to gather as many as 60,000 signatures. Scott also received massive backlash online following his Astroworld concert as netizens called him out for not stopping the show despite spotting an emergency vehicle in the crowd.

Travis was previously announced as a Coachella headliner nearly two years ago, in January of 2020, along with Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. Although the festival was halted amid the pandemic following which it was recently announced that it will make a comeback next year. It has been confirmed that 2022 Coachella will be taking place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. 

As for Scott, while the rapper addressed the Atroworld tragedy on social media and expressed his grief, he recently also appeared in his first-ever interview following the tragic incident and said, "I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts."

(Inputs From PinkVilla)

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Travis Scott Los Angeles Music Rap Music Music Festivals Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary

Anne Hathaway Defends 'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong's Extreme Acting Methods

Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Are Full Of Dance, Laughter And Love

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Rajinikant Turns 71: Here Are Some Of The Funniest Memes Featuring 'Thalaiva'

Abhishek Kapoor On Not Casting A Transwoman In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': 'Fascination Is Incorrect'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Filming Of ‘Citadel’; Calls It ‘Most Intense Work’

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Filming Of ‘Citadel’; Calls It ‘Most Intense Work’

Pics From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

Pics From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement