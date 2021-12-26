Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

After spending around nine years in the Malayalam film industry, Thomas said he is open to the idea of venturing into new territories, including Hindi cinema.

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me
Actor Tovino Thomas. | Instagram/ @tovinothomas

Trending

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T15:08:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 3:08 pm

Actor Tovino Thomas has expressed his ambition to work in Bollywood films after garnering positive praises for his role in the newly released superhero flick 'Minnal Murali.'

The Malayalam star made his debut in 2012 with 'Prabhuvinte Makkal' and has garnered appreciation for his work in films such as '7th Day,' 'Ennu Ninte Moideen,' 'Uyare' and 'Mayanadh,' among others.

After spending around nine years in the Malayalam film industry, Thomas said he is open to the idea of venturing into new territories, including Hindi cinema.

“Bollywood industry is blessed with amazing filmmakers but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will do it,” said Thomas.

The 'Mayanadi' star was offered 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Thomas said he had let go of the opportunity of working on this "big Bollywood film" as he was already committed to complete the remaining portions of “Minnal Murali” then. The role was eventually played by Naga Chaitanya.

“I got one offer for a very big film but I had to say no because I was in the middle of shooting for ‘Minnal Murali’.

“I don’t regret it but I do have a sense of disappointment as I had to say no to it because I had no other option. Even though I wanted to do it, I am glad I didn’t compromise on ‘Minnal Murali’,” the 32-year-old actor added.

'Minnal Murali' features Thomas as Jaison, a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning.

Directed by Basil Joseph, the Malayalam language film released on December 24 on Netflix.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tovino Thomas Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Fantasy Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Ram Charan Says Only SS Rajamouli Could Bring Stars Like Jr NTR And Him Together In 'RRR'

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla

Moving To Indian Hinterlands: How Narratives In Indian Titles Have Moved On From Metros To Smaller Cities And Towns

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas Together As Husband And Wife- View Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas Together As Husband And Wife- View Pics

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film

Harnaaz Sandhu Is Open To Star In A DC Movie As Catwoman

Harnaaz Sandhu Is Open To Star In A DC Movie As Catwoman

Read More from Outlook

Manipur Under AFSPA: Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Manipur Under AFSPA: Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Ninglun Hanghal / Across Manipur, widows and bereaved mothers quietly await closure for long legal battles over fake encounters, staged disappearances

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara Out For Duck

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara Out For Duck

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement